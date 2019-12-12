Ultimate Sniper heads a powerful five-horse team the All Stars Stable has in the Interdominion Pacing Final at Alexandra Park tomorrow night. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A brilliant week is set to be capped by Interdominion king and queen Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen at Alexandra Park tomorrow night.

The All Stars trainers will start five horses including the favourite, Ultimate Sniper, in the Interdominion Pacing Final, soon after Winterfell races in the trotting final, also as favourite.

"The team are all looking good. We had a big morning on Wednesday morning and they all fast-worked except for Chase Auckland and Ashley Locaz," Purdon said.

"And nothing let us down. They all trained as we would have liked."

The spearhead of the All Stars attack on Interdominion grand final night is undoubtedly series star Ultimate Sniper.

The 4yr-old has, staggeringly, bloomed under the pressure of running three incredibly tough races in eight days.

"For a young horse, he has just excelled and thrived and we couldn’t have asked any more of him through all of the heats despite having hard runs," Purdon said.

Ultimate Sniper’s place in Australasian pacing ranks was questioned after his failed New Zealand Cup bid, but behind his incredible rise has been his conformation and attitude.

"In the last heat, Nat thought she could have got round to be parked, which she probably would have if it was a New Zealand horse in front of her. But when she got left out three wide he relaxed and he didn’t take anything out of himself, even though the speed was on down the back.

"He probably wasn’t travelling that good, but he was in cruise control and not taking any extra energy..."

His premium barrier 5 draw means Ultimate Sniper will be at short odds to find himself in front.

If that happens, his main rivals and stablemates, Cruz Bromac and Thefixer, will face a big task to work around the field in order to beat him.

Cruz Bromac’s defeat of Thefixer in last week’s third-round heat suggests this year’s New Zealand Cup winner is the better of the two back-row starters.

However, Thefixer’s progression through the series following his disappointing New Zealand Cup carnival means Purdon rates him the equal of Cruz Bromac.

"I would say Cruz Bromac and Thefixer would be even chances, to be honest."

Thefixer was ‘‘feeling really good at the moment. And Cruz Bromac is in a really good place, too".

Chase Auckland’s stocks have dropped after he failed to capitalise on good runs to win a heat. But his backers can take confidence in him after he produced the strongest closing sectional times in his last big-race staying test, the New Zealand Cup, last month.

Ashley Locaz finds himself in fifth position in the All Stars pacing ranks. The 5yr-old will be driven by John Dunn, who spends much of his season trying to beat the All Stars horses when driving for his father, trainer Robert Dunn.

Purdon will be out to extend his record as the most winning Interdominion trainer to eight wins,

and Rasmussen will attempt to equal Australian Brian Hancock as the most winning Interdominion driver by bagging a fifth win, with Ultimate Sniper.