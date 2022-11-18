Veteran mare breaks three-year drought

The little mare that could finally did, as Abby May broke through for her first victory in three years at Winton yesterday.

The evergreen and ever-consistent trotter was finally rewarded for the grit and determination she has shown since her last win at Wyndham in November of 2019 when she scored a front-running victory for trainer Lyndon Durham and driver Mark Hurrell.

With only 29 starts to her name, Abby May looks to have plenty of opportunities in front of her, despite being firmly placed in the veteran’s category at 9 years old.

Durham puts the mare’s excellent form in what should be the twilight years of her racing career down to the trotter putting her tie-up issues well behind her.

"She has been around a while now — she is 9 years old," the trainer said.

"She had a few tying up problems earlier in her career.

"We gave her a few starts, then she would have tying up issues so we would turn her out.

"But she seems to have come consistent this campaign."

Durham races Abby May with his partner, Sonia Farquharson, and his brother and sister-in-law, Jonathan and Toni Durham.

Something of a quiet type, Abby May gets in the zone when she arrives at the races and it was Durham that was on the receiving end of her mood yesterday.

"She is a nice horse to work with but on race day here — she took a hunk out of my shoulder before.

"She gets a bit excited.

"At home she is the boss. She likes to be top dog."

Mark Hurrell had Abby May in front soon after the start to set up her strong front-running victory.

With Hurrell able to provide Abby May with a penalty-free junior driver’s win, the mare should prove highly competitive in the same grade she won in yesterday.

Earlier yesterday, Betta Watch Out took a big step towards qualifying for the $100,000 Ace Of Diamonds 2yr-old fillies final at Addington next month with her win in race 1.

The Brett Gray-trained filly never gave her rivals a look in when leading up and sprinting home to score a comfortable victory.

The win took Betta Watch Out to 13th position on the Ace Of Diamonds leader board — the reincarnation of the Harness Jewels set to be run at Addington on December 4.

Whether the filly makes the final field will depend on whether those ranked below her are able to jump into the top 13 before qualifying ends on November 2.