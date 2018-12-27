From Westport to Gore - no letup for successful driver

Matthew Williamson

The long trip from Cromwell to the West Coast paid off for driver Matthew Williamson when he won yesterday's Westport Cup with Airpark Flyer.

The Oamaru reinsman was making his first visit to the region.

Airpark Flyer's lengthy trek from Cromwell, where Williamson is based with his father Phil's summer racing team, was worthwhile as he cleared out to win the feature by more than two lengths.

''He loves the grass and he was very strong. He probably won it easier than it looked.''

Williamson will rack up more travel hours in order to fulfil his driver commitments at Gore today. He has nine drives - Maidonthebeach in the Gore Cup, Global Domination in the Three-Year-Olds Stakes, plus Winsomechange, Sounds Bettor, Riteur, Von Richthofen, Our Gracie, Jacks N Jazz and The Arbitrator.

Matthew's brother, Brad, looks to be a key driver to follow at the meeting.

He will be behind Kilowatt Kid for trainer Alister Black in the Gore Cup.

The pacer was luckless when unable to find clear air behind Smokin By in Sunday's Wairio Cup.

Kilowatt Kid is one of several good chances to contest the 2700m handicap.

Bookmakers rated backmarkers Mighty Santanna and Franco Santana $4 equal-favourites on market opening last night.

Mighty Santanna will start from the 10m mark, with Franco Santino behind him on 20m.

Kilowatt Kid was rated the fourth-equal favourite with Mr Kiwi at $5.50, behind the rejuvenated Santanna's Rocket at $4.80.

Brad Williamson will drive impressive last-start winner Majestic Man in today's feature trot.

The Phil Williamson-trained 4yr-old put in a massive performance to win after galloping twice at Winton on December 16.

Majestic Man, the leading chance in the 2700m handicap who will start off the 20m mark, cannot afford to make mistakes if he is going to justify punters' faith in him.

Also starting off 20m is the in-form War Admiral, who was only a nose away in finishing second to Majestic Man at Winton.

Backmarker Pres The Belle (30m) returns to racing after being freshened after competing at the New Zealand Cup carnival.