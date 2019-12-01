Sophie Woodhouse

Waikouaiti driver Sophie Woodhouse has made a brilliant beginning to lead the Kidz Kartz Interdominion series in Auckland on the first night of racing.

The 16-year-old and pony Gerry’s Boy made a perfect start to the three-night series with a massive win in their opening race of the youth harness racing competition. The Otago representatives bolted in by approximately 20m in their first attempt on the right-handed Alexandra Park track.

In the second heat, the Otago pairing were in midfield on the home turn before weaving their way through traffic to run second.

The heat was won by Carmello and Waikato driver Archie Hazlett.

Hazlett finished third in his other heat and sits second behind Woodhouse on the leaderboard after the first three heats.

Woodhouse will be in action again tomorrow night when she competes in two of the series’ next three heats.

Woodhouse is not the only person getting a thrill out of Gerry’s Boy’s fine form. His namesake and owner is, too.

Gerry’s Boy is owned by and named after Waikouaiti harness racing owner and enthusiast Gerald Cayford who makes the horse available for young drivers to hone their skills as part of the Kidz Kartz Otago programme.

Woodhouse cares for and drives Gerry’s Boy at Cayford’s racing stables at Waikouaiti which are run by trainer Amber Hoffman.



