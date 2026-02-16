Taieri runner Jorja Gibbons blitzes her way to an Otago record in the women’s 100m during the Otago-Southland championships at the Caledonian at the weekend. PHOTOS: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Southlander Jonti Dillinger had a weekend to remember as he collected a swag of national records at the Otago-Southland championships at the Caledonian.

Dillinger, 15, clocked 16.01sec in the men’s 100m and leapt 4.43m in the men’s long jump to break the national T63 under-17, under-18, under-19 and senior records in both disciplines.

Taieri sprinter Jorja Gibbons was at her best on the track, cleaning up the women’s 100m title in 11.75sec to break the Otago women’s 20 and 19 years records.

She also won the women’s 60m in 7.57sec and the women’s long jump with 5.20m.

Otago masters athlete Winifred Harding won the women’s weight throw with 9.63m, setting a new Otago 70 years record.

Young Hill City-University runner Sadye Kawau puts her foot down.

Cameron Moffitt (Hill City) had a busy day on the track and in the field.

His success included winning the men’s 200m in 22.46sec, 400m in 49.34sec, shot put with a throw of 13.47m and discus with 37.89m.

Luke Moffitt (Hill City) won the men’s 110m hurdles in 15.45sec and the 400m hurdles in 54.88sec.

Sydney University runner Isaac Kwan (10.79sec) pipped North Otago sprinter Schuyler Orr (10.81sec) by 0.02sec to win the men’s 100m.

Caversham runner Becky de la Harpe, one of Otago’s leading middle-long distance runners in 2025, won the women’s 1500m in 4min 42.27sec, while Hill City’s Jake Owen won the men’s edition in 3min 59.68sec.

Taieri thrower Todd Bates dominated the men’s hammer throw with 53.60m, and Hill City thrower Alexa Duff won the women’s javelin with 45.68m.

St Paul’s Harriers athlete Hector O’Rourke winds up in the hammer throw.

Otago athletes also had strong performances at the Porritt Classic in Hamilton.

Ariki athlete Shay Veitch won silver in the men’s 100m with a time of 10.58sec, followed by Aspiring sprinter Hayato Yoneto, who came third with 10.59sec.

North Harbour Bays runner Tommy Te Puni won in 10.40sec.

Veitch and Te Puni then teamed up with Rosie Elliott and Brooke Somerfield to win the mixed 4x100m relay in 43.24sec.

Paralympians Danielle Aitchison and Will Stedman were back on the track as well.

Aitchison (Hawke’s Bay) clocked 13.42sec in the women’s para 100m and 27.68sec in the women’s para 200m, while Stedman (Port Hills) ran 12.46sec in the men’s para 100m and 25.70sec in the men’s para 200m.

Olympian Zoe Hobbs also won the women’s 100m at the Perth Track Classic at the weekend with a wind-aided 11.07sec.

Some athletes will head to Christchurch this weekend for the International Track Meet, while others will compete at the Athletics Otago interclub meeting.