Aaron Smith to captain All Blacks against Fiji

Beauden Barrett and Aaron Smith will once again pair up in the playmaking roles, named to start for the All Blacks against Fiji in Dunedin this weekend.

Highlanders halfback Smith has been named as captain of the side, in what will be his 98th test.

The pair are among several changes to the team that put 102 points on Tonga last weekend, with Brodie Retallick, Shannon Frizell, David Havili and Hoskins Sotutu among the other inclusions in the starting squad.

Rookies George Bower (prop) and Ethan Blackadder (flanker) have both been given their first start after coming from the bench last weekend, while Highlanders prop Ethan de Groot is in line to make his All Blacks debut from the bench.

Of the players named in the starting XV, only two featured in that of a week ago - centre Rieko Ioane and winger George Bridge.

Dane Coles, Samuel Whitelock, Luke Jacobson, Damian McKenzie and Will Jordan were all named in the starting side a week ago, but will make their impact from the bench this weekend.

gettyimages-1326388536.jpg Aaron Smith will captain the All Blacks against Fiji in Dunedin at the weekend. Photo: Getty

On Smith's captaincy, All Blacks head coach Ian Foster said: "Aaron is a special player with real mana and a natural leader and his preparation is second to none.

"I'm sure he, his wife Teagan and his wider whānau will be proud of what he has achieved."

Foster also congratulated de Groot: “We also want to congratulate Ethan on his selection. It’ll be a great occasion for him and his family and friends and we look forward to seeing him play."

All Blacks team to play Fiji:

George Bower, Codie Taylor, Nepo Laulala, Patrick Tuipulotu, Brodie Retallick, Shannon Frizell, Ethan Blackadder, Hoskins Sotutu, Aaron Smith - captain, Beauden Barrett, George Bridge, David Havili, Rieko Ioane, Sevu Reece, Jordie Barrett. Reserves: Dane Coles, Ethan de Groot – new cap, Tyrel Lomax, Samuel Whitelock, Luke Jacobson, Finlay Christie, Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan.