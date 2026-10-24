The All Blacks have ruled three experienced forwards out of contention for next month's tests in the United Kingdom because of injuries.

Hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho and flanker Shannon Frizell both suffered leg injuries during last week's win over Australia in Sydney and both will be sidelined for at least a month.

Prop Tyrel Lomax has been nursing a neck injury for several months, which All Blacks management say needs rest.

A New Zealand Rugby statement said Frizell suffered a posterior ligament rupture of his left knee a few minutes after coming off the reserves bench against the Wallabies.

A six-week recuperation period is expected for the 32-year-old flanker, whose selection for the two Bledisloe Cup Tests came three years after he last played for New Zealand, having departed for Japanese club rugby.

Chiefs hooker Taukei'aho suffered a tear of his calf against the Wallabies and his recovery has been estimated at four to six weeks.

The statement said Lomax has been managing a disc injury since the Super Rugby season finished in June, which has remained aggravated.

Other injuries from the Bledisloe Cup series are still being assessed ahead of coach Dave Rennie's squad announcement on Tuesday for the four Nations Championship Tests, starting against Scotland in Edinburgh on 8 November.

Other key players already ruled out of contention include captain Ardie Savea, first-five Ruben Love, flanker Luke Jacobson and wingers Leroy Carter and Caleb Clarke.