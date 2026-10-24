Dunedin police are appealing to those with information about the death of David Noah in Leckhampton Court last month to come forward and “do the right thing”.

Detective Senior Sergeant Hayden Smale, of Dunedin, said investigators had built a clearer picture of Mr Noah's movements before he was found deceased on Wednesday September 30, but critical questions remain unanswered.

"Our enquiries to date show there was growing tension between Mr Noah and a person of interest to this investigation in the hours leading up to his death," Det Snr Sgt Smale said.

"We know with some certainty that David Noah left his home address and arrived at Leckhampton Court a short time later.

"A witness has told Police that around this time they heard two men arguing. We believe one of those men was David Noah, and we are very keen to identify and speak with the other man."

While the cause of death has not yet been established, Det Snr Sgt Smale said investigators strongly believe the 40-year-old Mr Smale was involved in an altercation in the moments before his death.

David Noah

"The post-mortem examination did not provide a clear cause of death, however it did identify injuries consistent with an assault.

"Taken together with the information we have gathered during the investigation, we strongly believe David was involved in a confrontation shortly before he died."

Police continue to speak with people known to Mr Noah, however concerns remain that investigators are not being given a full and truthful account of events.

"We believe there are people withholding information or deliberately being untruthful about what occurred that night.

"We are now directly appealing to those people.

"Do the right thing and speak with us.

"David's family has had to endure something no family should ever face. They deserve honest answers about what happened to their loved one."