All Blacks: Sam Darry replaces Tuipulotu for Fiji test

Blues lock Sam Darry leaps for a lineout takes during a training session. PHOTOS: GETTY IMAGES

Sam Darry is set for his first test cap after being elevated into the All Blacks squad for their one-off test against Fiji in San Diego.

Darry's rise comes after the All Blacks management decided to rest his Blues locking colleague Patrick Tuipuloto, who didn't travel to the United States.

All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald said the decision to rest Tuipulotu was made out of concern for ''fitness in terms of his body''.

Tuipulotu's season looked to be over when he was said to have torn a knee ligament during the Blues' Super Rugby quarter-final win over the Fijian Drua. He missed the semi-final but then shocked the rugby world with his return for the final, in which he led his side to victory over the Hurricanes. He then played the two physically demanding tests that the All Blacks won narrowly against England.

"We just feel we need to look after him a little bit. Sam Darry has come in to give him a bit of a break," MacDonald told reporters on Tuesday.

Darry was one of the standout players for their Blues this season, and was considered unlucky not to make the All Blacks' squad for the England tests, but he did train with them as injury cover.

Now he was likely to play in San Diego as he joins captain Scott Barrett and Tupou Vaa'i as the squad's locks.

MacDonald has given him a strong rap, describing him as an "immensely talented" young man.

"As a coaching group, we are really impressed with Sam. He has just thrived in the environment and just impressed us with his sheer workrate and determination. He has deserved his spot here on this tour and is making every post a winner."

The All Blacks team to play Fiji on Saturday will be named on Thursday, with MacDonald promising ''a couple of new faces'' will be chosen.

''There's a noticeable hunger from those who weren't picked for the England tests and a lot of competition for places in the team,'' he said.

The players had a 20-hour flight to the States after their win in the second test against England, so have had limited time so far to prepare for Saturday's test but MacDonald said they would not be taking their rivals lightly.

"We respect Fiji immensely. You only have to watch the World Cup how they beat Australia and how close they took England."

The Fijians thrived on games against big opponents like the All Blacks.

"It's going to be a dry ball and a fast track. If we drop our guard a bit they will hurt us and we don't want that to happen at all. We want to have a really good performance and one we can be really proud of."

MacDonald didn't give any hints on whether Beauden Barrett, who turned the All Blacks' game around when he took the field in the second test against England, would be a starter against Fiji or whether he would play 15 or 10, but hailed his performance, particularly for the effect he had on his team-mates.

"When we name the team, it does not really matter where you put him, you know you are going to get a big impact from him.''

Will Jordan, who missed the Super Rugby season after having shoulder surgery, was involved in full training with the squad and his return to top level play would be via game time with Tasman, MacDonald said.