All set for new season, format

We are back! Green Island fans celebrate during the Dunedin club final at Forsyth Barr Stadium last year. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Division 1 is back.

What is that, you say?

Well, the Dunedin premier grade has been renamed division 1 and the competition kicks off with some cracking games.

But first, a quick refresher.

The structure from last season largely remains the same with one notable change.

The rounds have been switched around. The full round will now be played at the start of the season. Each of the nine teams will play eight games and have one bye.

The teams are then ranked depending on where they sit in the competition standings. The teams placed first, third, fifth, seventh and ninth will play crossover games against the teams ranked second, fourth, sixth and eighth for the next five weeks.

The teams in the odds pool will end up playing one game fewer than the teams in the evens pool, so they receive additional points allocated as follows: 1, 5 points; 2, 4 points; 3, 3 points; 4, 2 points; 5, 1 point.

Clear as mud, that.

The clubs voted against returning to a proper double round, so they are left trying to balance the books in the above-mentioned way.

What is not confusing is the exciting match-ups on offer tomorrow.

Promising Dunedin winger Joshua Augustine runs away from University defender Mac Harris during a game at Kettle Park last season. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Dunedin host Green Island in a rematch of last year’s final.

The Sharks shelved several late opportunities to win that one. It is bound to have been mentioned once or twice, so they will not lack motivation.

They also looked stacked, while Green Island have lost some key personnel.

Southern and University will battle for the VG Cavanagh Memorial Trophy at Logan Park. The two sides have been competing for it since 1958.

Southern edged University 29-27 in a thriller at Bathgate Park last year.

Taieri had a disrupted season last year. They had a terrible early run with injuries, lost eight games in a row and the coach quit.

They are very much still rebuilding and strike a Kaikorai side who have lost a core of experienced players as well.

The Demons have the high ground at Bishopscourt and will be hoping for a positive start in front their home crowd.

Alhambra-Union have been struggling for several seasons now and they host Zingari-Richmond at the North Ground.

The Colours made a cracking start to the season last year but ran out of momentum. But it was a decent season on the whole and they are determined to keep building.

AU registered just one win. It was against Harbour, who are the unlucky club to draw a bye in the opening round.

The Hawks have been busy recruiting players, so it will be interesting how they go after what was an underwhelming 2024 for them.

adrian.seconi@odt.co.nz