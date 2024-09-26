Beauden back, McKenzie benched for Bledisloe II

Beauden Barrett (left) will start in the No 10 jersey, while Damian McKenzie is in the reserves for the second Bledisloe test in Wellington. Photo: Getty Images

By RNZ Sport

Damian McKenzie has either paid the price for an error-ridden performance in Bledisloe I or taking an admittedly well-earned rest.

All Black coach Scott Robertson has replaced him at first five with Beauden Barrett, one of several changes to the starting side to face the Wallabies at Sky Stadium in Wellington on Saturday night.

Other changes to the backline include a change at second-five, with Anton Lienert-Brown coming in for Jordie Barrett, who has a knee injury.

Will Jordan remains at fullback, where he started in the first test in Sydney last Saturday, after Beauden Barrett's late withdrawal due to illness.

TJ Perenara will start at halfback in place of Cortez Ratima, while Sevu Reece stays on the right wing and David Havili comes back into the reserves.

The reasons for McKenzie's benching will presumably be confirmed by Robertson when he fronts media this afternoon, but it should be taken into account that he is one of only two players to have started every test this year.

He's also only been subbed once, so with the Bledisloe Cup now safely stored away for another year, this test was always likely to be one where he was given the night off.

Harry Plummer has dropped out of the squad after only playing three minutes last weekend.

However, it doesn't mask the fact that McKenzie's performance in the 31-28 win over the Wallabies in Sydney came under heavy scrutiny, so for him to be left out the week after can be seen as a consequence of that.

Lienert-Brown's inclusion is predictable, given his consistent form, but all eyes will be on Barrett.

He last started at first-five two years ago against Scotland at Murrayfield. It was one of five starts in the No 10 jersey - three of which were losses.

Meanwhile, Sam Cane gets a start in his 100th test match in an unchanged forward pack from Bledisloe I.

The All Blacks are looking to snap a shocking record at Sky Stadium in the capital - a venue they have not won a test match at since 2018.

The Wallabies have yet to name their side.

All Blacks v Wallabies

Kick-off: 7:05pm Saturday, September 28

Sky Stadium, Wellington

All Blacks: 1 Ethan de Groot, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 4 Scott Barrett (c), 5 Tupou Vaa'i, 6 Wallace Sititi, 7 Sam Cane, 8 Ardie Savea, 9 TJ Perenara, 10 Beauden Barrett, 11 Caleb Clarke, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 13 Rieko Ioane, 14 Sevu Reece, 15 Will Jordan.

Reserves: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Tamaiti Williams, 18 Pasilio Tosi, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Luke Jacobson, 21 Cortez Ratima, 22 Damian McKenzie, 23 David Havili.