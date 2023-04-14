Black Ferns add coaching trio to replace Clarke, Hansen

A trio of experienced coaches have joined the world champion Black Ferns.

Tony Christie, Steve Jackson and Mike Delany will link up with head coach Allan Bunting to form an all-male coaching set up.

Former NZ Sevens team manager Janelle Strickland has been named as team manager.

The trio replace departing assistant coaches Wesley Clarke and Whitney Hansen.

Hansen, who was an assistant coach with the side when they won the World Cup last year, ruled herself out of contention for the top job after the tournament.

She was recently named Head of Rugby for Matatū.

New Zealand Rugby General Manager Professional Rugby & Performance Chris Lendrum said the organisation was focused on the development of female coaches.

"Individual growth of our coaches continues to be a focus for New Zealand Rugby.

"We are supporting the opportunity for Whitney to develop as a programme leader, with her recent appointment as the Matatū Head of Rugby.

"Our ambition is to continue to support the growth and development of our leading female coaches and provide them with the opportunities to gain further experience and be in a position to be competing for roles for our teams in black in the future."

Crystal Kaua coached Chiefs Manawa and Victoria Grant, the Hurricanes Poua in this year’s Super Rugby Aupiki competition.

One test All Black, Mike Delany has been tasked with leading the Black Ferns attack after a stint coaching his former provincial side Bay of Plenty.

Meanwhile, Christie, who coached Matatū to the Super Rugby Aupiki title this year, will lead the defence.

Former Samoa coach Jackson will be looking after the set piece.

Bunting said he was looking forward to working alongside a quality group of coaches.

"We are fortunate to have such an abundance of quality coaches putting their hands up to coach the Black Ferns, which is hugely exciting for our women’s game."

All three men said it was an honour and a privilege to be welcomed into the Black Ferns team.

Christie said he was really excited to further add to the Black Ferns’ legacy.

"It’s been a dream to coach at this level since I started out in grassroots rugby.

"There is massive potential within the Black Ferns, and I believe this team has the ability to play a style like no other."

The Black Ferns will assemble early next week for their first camp following last year’s success in the World Cup.