Black Ferns' epic test ends in stalemate

Sylvia Brunt scores a try for the Black Ferns against Canada. Photo: Getty Images

After 80 pulsating minutes, the Black Ferns and Canada's brutal and gripping battle ended in a 27-all stalemate.

Down by five with the clock in red, the Ferns threw everything at Canada, 20 nail-biting phases in Christchurch on Saturday, Sylvia Brunt finally cracking them in the corner, leaving Ruahei Demant with a difficult shot from the sideline to win it.

But her attempt went sailing wide, the sides unable to be separated.

Superstar fullback Braxton Sorensen-McGee got the scoring under way after just five minutes as she found herself in space on the wing, brushing off the final defender in a slick finish in the corner.

Canada struck back shortly after, DaLeaka Menin with a scorching break to make it 7-all.

New Zealand then sent powerhouse winger Ayesha Leti-I'iga over in the corner before winger Asia Hogan-Rochester went in right on the siren to square things up 12-all at the break.

The Ferns reclaimed the lead on the back of two surging breaks, first by Portia Woodman then a 50 metre surge by Sorensen-McGee.

With all the momentum, Brunt then chipped one behind the defence for Leti-I'iga to bag her second as the hosts went ahead 19-12.

The tit for tat continued, the replacement halfback sneaked her way over from the base of a ruck, but this time Julia Schell sprayed her conversion attempt as the Ferns held a two point advantage.

An ill-advised run from Woodman from her own goal-line opened up the opportunity for the Canadians to go back to back and they happily accepted the invitation, Alysha Corrigan the beneficiary of some sharp hands to put Canada in front for the first time.

Demant ensured that wouldn't last long, sending a penalty through the posts to once again tie the test with 12 to play.

With less than five on the clock, Shoshanah Seumanutafa scrambled over the chalk, her effort scrutinised by the TMO for a double movement but she was awarded the try which put Canada five ahead.

But there was another twist to come. After a relentless period of attack Brunt finally broke the line, leaving Demant with a corner conversion to win it.

It would prove a bridge too far, and the sides shared the spoils of an epic war.