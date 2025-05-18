Brumbies top table, Moana Pasifika send Blues out

The ACT Brumbies are top of the Super Rugby Pacific table with a 24-14 win over the Queensland Reds, but defending champions the Blues slipped out of the knockout qualification places after a first-ever loss to Moana Pasifika.

The Brumbies, who have played a game more than the teams around them near the top of the table, have 43 points from 13 matches, ahead of the Waikato-based Chiefs and Crusaders (Canterbury), who both have 41.

There are two regular season rounds left to play.

Tries from Alan Alaalatoa, Andy Muirhead and Tom Wright, the latter two early in the second half, secured a fifth successive victory for the Brumbies over the Reds in Canberra on Saturday night.

The game had been level at 7-7 at halftime following Tim Ryan's early score for the visitors. Replacement hooker Josh Nasser also crossed for the Reds.

Captain Ardie Savea was everywhere, leading Moana Pasifika to a historic win over the Blues at North Harbour Stadium last night. Photo: Getty Images

The Crusaders dished out a 48-33 defeat to the New South Wales Waratahs that hit the beleaguered Australian side's hopes of reaching the knockout stage and prompted coach Dan McKellar to question his team's commitment.

The defeat on Friday at Sydney Football Stadium leaves the Waratahs in eighth on 22 points, six adrift of the final berth available for the post-season competition, which is currently filled by Moana Pasifika.

"A pretty passive display," said McKellar. "Didn't want to fold around the corner, guys loping on the short side, losing collisions and they took advantage of it.

"We've just got to run hard, tackle hard and show that we actually care."

The Crusaders' dominance in the opening 40 minutes saw them storm clear, with the visitors establishing a healthy 31-7 lead before tries from forwards Langi Gleeson and Miles Amatosero saw the Waratahs reduce the deficit early in the second half.

However, a record-equalling try from Sevu Reece allowed them to regain their composure, the centre sprinting almost half the length of the field to touch down for the 65th time in Super Rugby and tie the mark held by TJ Perenara.

"Feels good to get that try, it got to a point this season where I didn't think I was going to score a try," Reece said.

The Blues slipped out of the qualification places for the knockout rounds as captain Ardie Savea inspired Moana Pasifika to a 27-21 win over the Auckland-based side on Saturday night at North Harbour Stadium.

Centre Kyren Taumoefolau scored a hat-trick of tries, including two in the second half that swung the game in Moana's favour as Tana Umaga's team climbed into the top six with their first-ever win over the Blues.

"I'm proud of the efforts of the boys, for standing up against a quality Blues side and I'm just happy to get the win," Savea said.

Cam Roigard dived across the line after the hooter for the Wellington Hurricanes that secured the hosts a 24-20 win over the Otago Highlanders on Friday.

The win takes the Hurricanes to 30 points and fifth place, while the Highlanders dropped to the bottom of the standings after the Fijian Drua won 38-7 against the Western Force.

Forward Elia Canakaivata scored two tries at Churchill Park in Lautoka to take Glen Jackson's side above the Highlanders.