Caleb Clarke admits dangerous driving, failing to stop

The NZ Herald reported the 29-test winger pleaded guilty - through a lawyer - to charges in the Auckland District Court today related to an incident in the city in December.
While the 25-year-old has apologised, he is seeking a discharge without conviction, ahead of sentencing in June.
"Last year I made an error of judgment while riding my motorbike in Auckland," he said, according to the NZ Herald.
"I've taken full responsibility for my actions and have entered a guilty plea today.
"I'm extremely apologetic and embarrassed. The court and employment processes are ongoing and I am now going to focus fully on my rugby."
The Blues are set to allow Clarke to play out the Super Rugby season without disciplining him, issuing a club statement that said it would conduct an "internal employment procedure" after sentencing.
New Zealand Rugby is yet to comment on the wrongdoing.
The charges carry weighty punishment: dangerous driving can lead to three months' jail, disqualification from driving for six months or a fine up to $4500, while failing to stop can bring a fine of $10,000.
Clarke helped the Blues to a drought-busting Super Rugby Pacific title last year, the Auckland-based side's first in 21 years.
The champions sit bottom of the table after two winless rounds - including their loss to the Highlanders in Dunedin on Saturday - with Clarke try-less this season.