Canterbury scrape into final with Waikato

Waikato’s Kaea Nepia dives over for a try in her team’s Farah Palmer Cup semifinal win over Auckland, in Hamilton, on Saturday. Photo: Getty Images

Waikato will host Canterbury in the Farah Palmer Cup premiership final this weekend.

The rivals took vastly different paths to qualify for the last domestic women’s game of the rugby season.

While Waikato turned up the heat to thump defending champions Auckland 69-12 in one semifinal in Hamilton on Saturday, Canterbury had to score two tries in the final three minutes to pip Counties-Manukau 36-31 in Pukekohe.

Canterbury had made a lot of the early running and led 24-12 at halftime.

But Counties roared back with two converted tries in the third quarter to nudge ahead.

When replacement hooker Harono Te Iringa barged over in the 71st minute, Counties had the lead and — so it seemed — all the momentum, especially as Canterbury had a player in the bin.

Enter Winnie Palamo.

The young Canterbury fullback had scored a try in the first half and she added a second in the 77th minute after a series of ambitious offloads from her team-mates.

Palamo completed her hat-trick in the final seconds when she crossed out wide.

Canterbury, beaten finalists last year, will be appearing in an eighth straight final and seeking a sixth title.

They will possibly start as underdogs, however, as Waikato are in imperious form.

They simply blasted Auckland off the park on Saturday.

Waikato raced to a 43-0 lead at halftime and were able to cruise to the finish line.

Star first five Kaea Nepia and hooker Grace Houpapa-Barrett were to the fore as the Mooloo women continued their sparkling form from the regular season.

Waikato’s only previous Farah Palmer Cup victory was in 2021, when they beat Canterbury in the final.