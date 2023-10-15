Captain Cane leads way in epic All Blacks victory

Sam Whitelock and Aaron Smith celebrate their epic win. Photo: Getty Images

Analysis - 'Incredible' is about the best way to start describing this morning's 28-24 win by the All Blacks over Ireland in Paris.

Just where you go from there is wide open, because this was a match that entered into the realm of classic before Wayne Barnes' whistle had even gone for halftime.

There has been so much talk, maybe too much, about whether modern rugby is a viable product to attract new fans or just please the existing ones.

You're not going to find any complaints, anywhere, about the spectacle that was put on at Stade de France. From the blistering start to the stomach-churning finish, it had everything you want in a test match.

First things first: the All Black captain was immense today.

Sam Cane has had his detractors across the length of the country ever since he assumed Kieran Read's job three years ago, but today he put on a performance that will rank among the greatest in the history of the black jersey.

Cane put his body on the line, a body that has a fused neck that was broken in 2018 in service to the All Blacks, in a defensive display that would have made Richie McCaw stand up and applaud.

Not just there, but Cane also showed just how wise he was to Barnes' rulings at the breakdown, riding the fine margins perfectly to make a number of crucial turnovers.

Jordie Barrett celebrates the victory with Leicester Fainga'Anuku. Photo: Getty Images

This was a man possessed, driven by the will to win. That's what New Zealand has been waiting for, and he wasn't alone in showcasing just how much it meant to this team to not drop to their worst World Cup exit ever.

The entire team wasn't far behind, to be fair. Ardie Savea provided his trademark highlight reel moment in scoring a first-half try with an elegant swan dive into the corner, but really the most joyous part of that movement was how he got to be completely unmarked out wide in the first place.

This was the All Blacks at their best: a slick set piece that led to a charge in midfield, Rieko Ioane falling nose first and fast ball to the next phase under the sticks that had the Irish caught in no man's land.

The defensive drift soaked in too far, expecting the ball to head back to Leicester Faiga'anuku's wing, instead Aaron Smith snapped back the other way to where Savea was waiting.

Will Jordan's strike in the second-half was the dagger, but it was curious as to just how easily the Irish exposed the crease in their armour to let the blade plunge into their heart.

Richie Mo'unga should never be given that amount of space to work with in an inside channel, he and Jordan were virtually untouched on the way to the line in a game that will otherwise be remembered for the tremendous amount of blood and sweat given up for every inch.

Credit must go to Barnes as well, who kept his cool throughout and contributed efficiently to what will go down as one of the greatest test matches of all time.

New Zealand players celebrate after winning their quarter-final Rugby World Cup 2023 match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris, on 14 October, 2023. Photo: AFP/ Emmanuel Dunand

The Irish had 37 phases to finish the game. It meant it went five full minutes past regulation, which is not that out of the ordinary till you realise that ball was in play for that entire, energy-sapping duration. There were no infringements, no advantages and no walks to a lineout to catch their breath - just pulsating, edge of the seat rugby. It finished with a huge play in the 22 that set off celebrations from the All Black bench all the way back to Aotearoa. This was special, inspiring, unbelievable.

And now, it's up to this rejuvenated All Black side to go the distance in a tournament that, honestly, not many people thought they could win.

They stay in Paris for a meeting with Argentina next weekend, not an easy task but a match they will now go in as favourites.

Which is how it should be. Because they are the All Blacks.