Captain, new dad excited for Highlanders' season

Billy Harmon. PHOTO:PETER MCINTOSH

Any sleepless nights Billy Harmon suffers this season will not be due to the pressures of his role on the field.

Harmon is the boss of the Highlanders squad, but there is a new captain at home.

The much-respected skipper and wife Chloe welcomed their first baby, daughter Flo, at the start of December, and the balancing of loose forward duties with daddy time has made for a wonderful summer.

"It’s been awesome," Harmon smiled.

"We’re loving it. We’ve got a good thing going at home, and my wife has been awesome.

"It will be pretty special to be able to bring them along to games, and it brings a lot of perspective to your life, and obviously your drive, why you want to succeed."

Harmon did not have to think twice when asked to captain the Highlanders for a second season.

He said coach Clarke Dermody had done a fine job laying the platform for the season, director of rugby Jamie Joseph and new attack coach Kenny Lynn had brought a buzz to the environment, and the influx of rookies had created excitement.

"There’s definitely been a shift from last year. It’s awesome having lots of new guys. Especially those young guys — they’re just keen to put their hand up and get stuck in.

"I think we are building something really cool this season, so it’s exciting."

The openside flanker acknowledged the loss of senior hands like Aaron Smith, Josh Dickson and Shannon Frizell, but was confident there would still be plenty of leadership support in the squad.

His biggest back-up will come from new vice-captain Sam Gilbert.

"That’s a natural progression of how Sam has been going.

"He’s one of our best players, he can really control our attack and I think he understands our game really well.

"It’s awesome to have him by my side."

All is optimism in early February, and the Highlanders certainly seem buoyant as they prepare to host the Hurricanes in a three-period preseason game at Forsyth Barr Stadium this afternoon.

Sustaining those positive vibes is the challenge, especially if early results do not go their way, but Harmon does not predict that will be an issue.

"I think it’s about having that drive to just keep getting better. If you have that drive, it doesn’t really matter where you start , or where you’re at.

"If we keep everything fresh, and keep the environment fun and enjoyable . . . we just need to keep seeing where we

can grow, and get excited by that."

Nevertheless, results are the only real gauge of success in professional rugby.

Harmon has an idea of what would represent a good season for his Highlanders. He will not elaborate at this stage, but is certain of one thing.

"We’re not just here to fill numbers.

"We want to win. We want to be a dominant team.

"It’s easy to look at other squads and say what you like, but we’ve got a clear idea of how we want to play and the team we want to be."

Fellow Highlanders loosie Nikora Broughton is also a new dad, and has been given time off this weekend.

Preseason game

Forsyth Barr Stadium, today, 1pm

Highlanders: Connor Garden-Bachop, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Jake Te Hiwi, Sam Gilbert, Jona Nareki, Rhys Patchell, Folau Fakatava, Hugh Renton, Billy Harmon (captain), Oliver Haig, Max Hicks, Pari Pari Parkinson, Jermaine Ainsley, Ricky Jackson, Daniel Lienert-Brown. Reserve team: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Jonah Lowe, Tanielu Tele’a, Matt Whaanga, Martin Bogado, Ajay Faleafaga, Nathan Hastie, Will Stodart, Sean Withy, Blair Ryall, Hugo Plummer, Fabian Holland, Saula Ma’u, Henry Bell, Ayden Johnstone.

Hurricanes: Josh Moorby, Daniel Sinkinson, Billy Proctor, Riley Higgins, Losi Filipo, Brett Cameron, Richard Judd, Brayden Iose, Du’Plessis Kirifi (captain), TK Howden, Justin Sangster, Ben Grant, Pasilio Tosi, James O’Reilly, Pouri Rakete-Stones. Reserves: Raymond Tuputupu, Kianu Kereru-Symes, Xavier Numia, Siale Lauaki,Tevita Mafileo, Benet Kumeroa, Caleb Delany, Josh Taula, James Tucker, Tom Allen, Dominic Ropeti, Peter Lakai, Devan Flanders,Veveni Lasaqa, Jordi Viljoen, Kyle Preston, Ruben Love, Aidan Morgan, Reon Paul, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Kini Naholo, Harry Godfrey, Sam Coles.

