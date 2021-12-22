Club to be given a boot-iful piece of All Black history

John Broughton with David Kirk’s right boot, worn in the 1987 World Cup final at Eden Park. Kirk is pictured running through the tackle of France’s Patrice Lagisquet (left) and French captain Daniel Dubroca (right) on the way to his try in the All Blacks’ decisive 29-9 win. PHOTOS: GREGOR RICHARDSON/ODT FILES

You have heard of the golden boot but what about the dirty boot?

Hardly seems the sort of object you would place carefully in the trophy cabinet for all to admire.

But that is exactly what the Otago University Rugby Football Club (OURFC) will be doing when it gets its hands on the boot David Kirk wore during the 1987 Rugby World Cup final.

It is at present the property of University of Otago Emeritus Prof John Broughton and he plans to give the item to his club during its heritage celebration at Queen’s Birthday weekend.

The 74-year-old purchased the boot more than 30 years ago at a charity auction for a Port Chalmers player who was paralysed following a scrum collapse in 1989.

He added it to what would become an extensive collection of rugby memorabilia.

"Some time later I wondered if the Sports Hall of Fame would want it," Broughton said.

"They were very keen but quite rightly said they didn’t have any provenance, because it could have been anyone’s boot."

Actually, not anyone — only a small man or large child could fit it.

Kirk, who played 17 games for the All Blacks from 1983-87, weighed in at 73kg during his playing days. The boot is tiny.

Broughton, who is the OURFC secretary, eventually met Kirk when he came to Dunedin to deliver a graduation address and asked him if the boot was familiar.

Kirk recognised it as the boot which he supposedly used to stuff orange peel into the toe of in order to help him kick.

Kirk autographed it and put the score of the final — New Zealand 29, France 9 — in the white stripes. He also signed a card for extra authentication.

For further verification you could always have the dirty sprigs examined to see if the soil stuck to them matches the turf at Eden Park.