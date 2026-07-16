PHOTO: ODT FILES Any resemblance between Central Otago’s two premier club semifinals tomorrow, one in Wānaka and the other in Cromwell, is purely coincidental. The Wānaka contest pits Upper Clutha, who have won 50 of their past 54 games, up against Maniototo, whom they have beaten the past 18 times they have played them. Both teams are blessedly free of serious injuries. In their two meetings this year, Upper Clutha have won 31-7 and 26-13. Meanwhile, over at Anderson Park, Cromwell will take on Wakatipu, whom they have beaten twice this season after being walloped by them twice last season. Both teams are weakened by serious injuries. Cromwell will be missing their heroic captain, Stefan Blakeborough, who seriously damaged his Achilles tendon playing against Alexandra in late June. Also sidelined are halfback Ben Hamilton, for the remainder of the season, and probably centre Rhys Harrold, who had to be stitched up after the clash with Upper Clutha. ‘‘It is what it is,’’ Cromwell coach Rodger Dawson said. ‘‘We’d had a charmed run, injury-wise, for three-quarters of the season.’’ Wakatipu, meanwhile, will almost certainly be missing talented No 8 Anton Huisman. ‘‘He dislocated his finger,’’ coach Tom Cunningham said. ‘‘It doesn’t look like it will mend in time for Saturday’s game.’’ Cunningham is relieved the semifinal is being played in Cromwell and not Queenstown. ‘‘Our home ground is in a shocking state after all the rain. Anderson Park can only offer a better surface, especially if it doesn’t rain.’’ In their two clashes this season, Cromwell have beaten Wakatipu 21-12 and 25-21, scoring six tries to five. It would represent a remarkable achievement by Cromwell to qualify for the final given that, last year, they lost nine and drew one of their 12 games, which included a 52-0 thrashing from Wakatipu to finish. ‘‘We’ve come a long way this season,’’ Dawson said. ‘‘To qualify for the grand final would be a wonderful achievement in the circumstances.’’ Wakatipu coach Cunningham said his team learnt a lot from the first two clashes with Cromwell. They also have the classy Rube Peina at centre. ‘‘That guy Rube knows how to win matches. He can score and set up tries and kick vital goals.’’ Cunningham, like Dawson, is praying for a fine day. Going into the semifinals, the top individual scorers are Brayden Laing (Cromwell) with 112 points and Oliver Stirling (Upper Clutha) with 100. Stirling heads the try-scoring list with 11 followed by Jack East (Upper Clutha), Joshua Cook (Upper Clutha) and Lachie Diack (Alexandra), all nine, then Tyler Ford (Alexandra) and Harry Wilson-Leach (Wakatipu), both on eight. — Bob Howitt