Creighton preferred on left wing

Co-captain Christian Lio-Willie (centre) will return for Otago from off the bench in their NPC clash against Bay of Plenty at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Sunday. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Not much to see here. Otago have stuck with more or less the same crew which upset Auckland 27-25 last Friday.

They are up against the form team of the competition in Bay of Plenty in Dunedin on Sunday, so coach Tom Donnelly has made one tweak to the starting XV.

Australian outside back Hudson Creighton replaces Kyan Rangitutia on the left wing.

There is also a bit of shuffling on the bench. Co-captain Christian Lio-Willie missed the opening two games with a hamstring complaint and will start from the pine, and prop George Bower has been released from the All Blacks camp and will take a spot on the sideline as well.

University lock Ale Aho and Green Island prop Ben Lopas drop out of the game-day squad.

Donnelly said the decision to promote Creighton was down to his experience. He made his Otago debut off the bench against Auckland in the second half and did not see a lot of ball.

But the 24-year-old has made 15 appearances for the Brumbies in Super Rugby and has also turned out for Australia A.

"Kyan has done a fantastic job for us but, we just think, going against probably the best team in the competition, we need [Creighton], just because of his communication and the way he organises and helps our back three out," Donnelly said.

"It is awesome to have Christian back. He’s obviously our co-captain and he is a great leader within our side and he is also a great player."

Otago are blessed with front rowers and Bower will be hoping to have the sort of impact veteran hooker Liam Coltman had during impressive outing against Auckland.

Another player likely to make an impact off the bench is robust Tongan loose forward Lui Naeata.

He will provide cover for lock and loose forward. He made a strong impression on debut for Otago with

some very heavy carries in the second half against Auckland.

"He is a really explosive ball carrier and that is something we’ve sort of lacked in the last couple of seasons, so he just adds a bit of punch."

NPC



Dunedin, Sunday, 2.05pm

Otago: Finn Hurley, Josh Whaanga, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Sam Gilbert (captain), Hudson Creighton, Cameron Millar, James Arscott, Will Stodart, Harry Taylor, Oliver Haig, Fabian Holland, Sam Fischli, Saula Ma’u, Liam Coltman, Abraham Pole.

Reserves: Henry Bell, George Bower, Rohan Wingham, Lui Naeata, Christian Lio-Willie, Nathan Hastie, Levi Harmon, Kyan Rangitutia.