Crusaders score impressive win over the Reds

Christian Lio-Willie scores during the Super Rugby Pacific match, Crusaders v Reds, Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch.

The Crusaders have climbed back up the Super Rugby Pacific ladder with an impressive 43-19 win over the Reds in Christchurch.

Two tries each to All Blacks Sevu Reece and Will Jordan did the damage for the home side, although much of the credit has to go to a very good effort at the breakdown by the Crusaders loose forwards against the highly rated Reds trio.

Flanker Cullen Grace was the first to cross the line after spotting a gap close to the ruck, with Reece following him soon after for his first after some brilliant lead up work off a halfway line scrum by Kyle Preston and Jordan.

The Reds hit back with a lovely team try started by a surging run upfield by big lock Josh Canham and finished off by Filipo Daugunu, but Reece answered back straight away after a thumping tackle by Ethan Blackadders jolted the ball free. Jordan then scored his double, his second off a deft little kick through by Chay Fihaki and it looked like the game might develop into a high scoring shootout.

However, only three more tries in the second half were added to the seven in the first. Christian Lio-Willie was well rewarded for a good game when he dotted down just after the restart, then Lachie Anderson answered back for the Reds 10 minutes later.

From there the Crusaders simply shut up shop because they really didn't need to force anything with a big lead, the Reds simply ran out of ideas by about the hour mark anyway. A late try to Levi Aumua sealed the win for the home side, with Rob Penney a much happier coach than after their last outing, a decisive loss to the Chiefs.

It was the Reds' first loss of the year, but they'll be looking to make amends next weekend against interstate rivals the Waratahs next weekend in Brisbane.

The Crusaders welcome the Force to Christchurch, this win lifts them off the bottom of the table all the way up to a share of fourth place in a very hotly contested Super Rugby Pacific competition.