De Groot to start for All Blacks against Wallabies

Ethan de Groot will start for the All Blacks against the Wallabies. Photo: Getty

Prop Ethan de Groot, wing Caleb Clarke and fullback Beauden Barrett are back in the All Blacks starting XV for Saturday's Bledisloe Cup opener in Sydney.

Coach Scott Robertson has made four changes to the run on side.

De Groot replaces Tamaiti Williams, who drops to the bench, while Caleb Clarke takes over from Mark Tele'a, who misses out on the matchday 23.

Will Jordan moves to the right wing, pushing Sevu Reece to the reserves, with Barrett at fullback.

The loose forward trio of Ardie Savea, Sam Cane and Wallace Sititi remains unchanged, while captain Scott Barrett and Tupou Vai'i are at lock.

Cortez Ratima again starts at halfback inside Damian McKenzie, with Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane in the midfield.

With prop Fletcher Newell unavailable due to injury, Pasilio Tosi comes on to the bench alongside Asafo Aumua, Williams, Sam Darry, Luke Jacobson, TJ Perenara, Anton Lienert-Brown and Reece.

The All Blacks have held the Bledisloe Cup since 2003 and are favourites to retain the trophy again this year.

The opening test is in Sydney on Saturday, with the sold-out second test in Wellington the following week.