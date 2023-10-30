Decade-first win for Aust

The Wallaroos upset France 29-20 in the final Dunedin WXV 1 clash at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday.

It was Australia’s first win over France in 10 years and opened the WXV 1 competition right up as it heads in to the final leg in Auckland this weekend.

Wallaroos prop Eva Karpani starred, scoring a hat-trick, her first within the opening five minutes.

France found their leveller in Emilie Boulard but Wallaroos centre Georgina Friedrichs stepped through to score and give her side a 12-7 lead.

Unable to break Australia, France settled for a penalty from Morgane Bourgeois to trail 12-10 at halftime.

The Wallaroos remained calm after the break, stringing together more than 20 phases before Karpani barged over for her second, taking them to a 19-10 lead.

They put in a stoic defensive effort, holding France up over the line, and were all over them all at the breakdown.

France were their own worst enemy, giving away soft penalties and poor passes.

Arabella McKenzie banged over a penalty in front to extend the lead to 22-10.

Karpani charged through for her third.

France hooker Elisa Riffonneau and replacement Gabrielle Vernier scored late but it was not enough.

WXV 1

The scores

Wallaroos 29

Eva Karpani 3, Georgina Friedrichs tries; Carys Dallinger 2 con, Arabella McKenzie con, pen.

France 20

Emilie Boulard, Elisa Riffonneau, Gabrielle Vernier tries; Morgane Bourgeois con, pen.

Halftime: Australia 12-10.