Drua to pose threat; Moana Pasifika set to struggle

Fijian Drua

Last year: Won 6, lost 8, seventh, beaten 49-8 by Crusaders in quarterfinal.

Coach: Mick Byrne (third year).

Key forward: They call lock Isoa Nasilasila "Ice" and he sure is a cool customer. He has played the most games for the Drua and was a starter in the Fijian team that beat the Wallabies at the World Cup.

Key back: Centre Iosefo Masi led the Drua with nine tries on the back of 16 clean breaks and 48 defenders beaten last season. Translation: give him space and you are in trouble.

One to watch: First five Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, the nephew of former All Blacks and Crusaders playmaker Richie Mo'unga, is seen as a star of the future, and should put pressure on for a start or two in 2024.

Chances: Speed, power, consistency and the brotherhood that comes with being a pseudo-national side — the Drua have so much going for them. They also have a very stable squad containing a heap of confident young men after the World Cup. Will again be extremely good at home — they won five of six in the islands last year — but they need to do better on the road if they are to earn a crucial home playoff game.

Meikle’s prediction: Sixth.

Moana Pasifika winger Julian Savea on the charge against his former team, the Hurricanes, in Wellington last week.

Moana Pasifika

Last year: Won 1, lost 13, 12th.

Coach: Tana Umaga (replaces Aaron Mauger).

Key forward: Samoan prop James Lay is not only a top-class technician but can genuinely play both sides of the scrum. He only played a handful of games for the Blues but his experience should be a real boost for Moana Pasifika.

Key back: Julian Savea. "The Bus" is no spring chicken but he brings up a lot of experience from the Hurricanes and 54 tests for the All Blacks.

One to watch: He does not appear to have much of a link to the Pacific Islands but Tom Savage could be a handy pick-up. The 34-year-old English lock spent years in Japan after playing over 170 games for the Gloucester club.

Chances: There is certainly a best-case scenario in which Moana Pasifika turn guts into glory, and the likes of Sekope Kepu and Christian Leali’ifano shine in the twilight of their careers, and loose forward Sione Havili Talitui flourishes after moving from the Crusaders. But a pessimist might argue they will only really be able to target wins over the weaker Australian teams and perhaps the Highlanders in Tonga. And could the future involve a weird Anzac-style merger with the beleaguered Rebels? Losing star backs Levi Aumua and Timoci Tavatavanawai was a terrible blow. They look, on paper, the weakest team. Umaga will need to put something special together to mount a run to the playoffs.

Meikle’s prediction: 12th.

