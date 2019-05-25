Squire turns out for Taieri while Southern snap losing streak

Liam Squire got a rare run out today for Taieri as he continues his recovery from injury. Photo: Peter Donaldson

Kaikorai produced an heroic effort on defence and shunted the Green Island scrum around to win a tense affair 23-22 at Bishopscourt.

Pivot Ben Miller was tremendous value for the home team. He ran hard, kicked three penalties and a conversion. But his one-on-one strip towards the end of the match was crucial and characterised Kaikorai's desperation.

Southern snapped its four game losing-steak with a 45-24 win against Dunedin at Kettle Park.

Taieri make a break during their win over Alhambra at North Ground today. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Dunedin had its nose in front with about 20 minutes remaining but capitulated in the final quarter.

Harbour dispatched Zingari-Richmond 62-26 victory at Watson Park, and Taieri held off Alhambra-Union to win 27-24 at the North Ground.

The Eels needed a little help from All Black Liam Squire, though. He came on for the second half and nabbed a crucial turnover in the final stages of the game.

It is his first game since November last year.