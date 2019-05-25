Squire turns out for Taieri while Southern snap losing streak

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Pivot Ben Miller was tremendous value for the home team. He ran hard, kicked three penalties and a conversion. But his one-on-one strip towards the end of the match was crucial and characterised Kaikorai's desperation.
Southern snapped its four game losing-steak with a 45-24 win against Dunedin at Kettle Park.
Harbour dispatched Zingari-Richmond 62-26 victory at Watson Park, and Taieri held off Alhambra-Union to win 27-24 at the North Ground.
The Eels needed a little help from All Black Liam Squire, though. He came on for the second half and nabbed a crucial turnover in the final stages of the game.
It is his first game since November last year.