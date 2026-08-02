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Dunedin to meet Big River Country in Dunedin club women’s final

Greer Muir, pictured leading Otago out during the Farah Palmer Cup Championship final last year, scored a hat-trick on her return to the Dunedin Sharks in the Dunedin division 1 women\\'s competition at the weekend. Photo: Gregor Richardson
Greer Muir, pictured leading Otago out during the Farah Palmer Cup Championship final last year, scored a hat-trick on her return to the Dunedin Sharks in the Dunedin division 1 women\\'s competition at the weekend. Photo: Gregor Richardson
Greer Muir, pictured leading Otago out during the Farah Palmer Cup Championship final last year, scored a hat-trick on her return to the Dunedin Sharks in the Dunedin division 1 women's competition at the weekend. Photo: Gregor Richardson
Kayla Hodge
Sunday, August 2, 2026
Sport|Rugby
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