Dunedin to meet Big River Country in Dunedin club women’s final

It will be a good old battle of town against country in the Dunedin women’s club final. Big River Country and the Dunedin Sharks booked their spots in the big dance after strong division 1 semifinal victories on Saturday. Dunedin reversed their fortunes in a repeat of last year’s final, sweeping Alhambra-Union 58-5 at Kettle Park. It avenged their 29-22 loss to AU in last year’s final. Otago Spirit captain Greer Muir returned to the Sharks fresh from her Super Rugby Aupiki season with the Hurricanes Poua. The strong loose forward scored a hat-trick in her return, and stalwart Sheree Hume had a tidy boot. Determined to make it to another final, the Sharks held AU out for much of the game. AU finally broke through for their only points when Zaria Murray scored in the 65th minute. Big River Country booked a spot in their first final in four years after a 33-17 win over University in Balclutha. It will be the South Otago team’s first final since 2022 — the past three have been between Dunedin and AU — when they lost to the Sharks 22-15 in Clydevale. Hurricanes Poua and Spirit hooker Tegan Hollows, who packed down at No 8 for Big River Country, also scored on her return to her home club. Spirit lock Leila Hill was outstanding, scoring twice for the home side, and fullback Neave Rowland slotted four conversions. University had some good passages and stuck with the South Otago women for much of the first half. Flanker Te Waikaukau Mathieson-Julian scored in both halves for the visitors, but Big River Country pulled away to secure the win. The final will be played at Tahuna Park this Saturday. The division 2 final between AU and the Central Does will be the curtain-raiser.