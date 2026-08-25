His first black jersey had an 18 on it but Saula Ma’u will forever treasure a different number.

The Highlanders and Otago prop has become All Black No 1242.

Ma’u made his international debut when he played the final 20 minutes of the All Blacks’ 41-35 win over the Lions in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

He was called into action with a fine sprawling tackle within seconds and more than held his own in the tight as the All Blacks roared back to win a thriller and keep their unbeaten record on the Greatest Rivalry tour intact.

Saula Ma'u is all smiles after making his All Blacks debut against the Lions at Ellis Park. Photo: NZ Rugby/Smartframe

Ma’u, 26, appropriately had his first post-match interview with the great Jeff Wilson, a fellow All Black from the Harbour club.

The proud Tongan-Kiwi was clearly emotional then and again when he faced a full media scrum.

“A couple of weeks ago I was back at home playing for Otago and then two weeks later I’m playing for the All Blacks — it just feels amazing,’’ Ma’u told reporters.

“Unreal because obviously this was always a goal of mine to one day to play for the All Blacks.

“Coming into camp last week . . . just feels crazy to be in that environment. The boys making me feel welcome, the coaches just getting me up to speed . . . it’s a dream come true.”

Ma’u teared up when he thanked his parents and his partner, St Kevin’s College old girl Tivinia Misiloi, as well as friends for their support.

“Just grateful for the coaching staff, for the All Blacks giving me a chance to represent my family, my friends and my village back home.

“Hopefully I made them proud.’’

Ma’u, who joined the All Blacks just last week as an injury replacement, had a glint in his eye when asked what he would be doing with his first black jersey.

“Probably going to sleep with it tonight.

“No, going to keep it in a safe place”.