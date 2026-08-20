Highlanders hero Fabian Holland has been given the nod for the All Blacks’ biggest test in three years.

Holland has clearly shown enough in his limited time on the field this year to convince coach Dave Rennie he is ready for the cauldron of Ellis Park.

The Dutch giant starts at lock for the opening test of the Greatest Rivalry tour in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Holland, 23, missed the entire Super Rugby season with a shoulder injury before making his comeback for Otago in a Ranfurly Shield defence in Alexandra.

He played 58 minutes for the All Blacks in the opening tour game against the Stormers and the full 80 against the Bulls.

Holland will earn a 13th test cap when he partners Josh Lord in the second row against the Springboks.

The Highlander replaces Patrick Tuipolotu in the only change from the All Blacks team that beat Ireland at Eden Park.

Captain and No 8 Ardie Savea, halfback Cam Roigard and winger Will Jordan will all make their first appearance of the tour.

Damian McKenzie has also been listed at fullback despite being under an injury cloud all week.

Codie Taylor, like Savea, plays his 110th test and will have his arms around outstanding scrummagers Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax.

Tupou Vaa’i stays at blindside, and Luke Jacobson continues his remarkable resurgence under Rennie by earning a fourth straight start at openside.

Roigard and Ruben Love maintain their Hurricanes combination at 9-10, Jordie Barrett and Quinn Tupaea remain in the midfield, and Josh Moorby is rewarded for his form with another start alongside Jordan and McKenzie.

Moorby and reserve flanker Anton Segner are the only players in the 23 never to have played South Africa.

On the bench, Asafo Aumua is preferred to Samisoni Taukei’aho at hooker, Otago loosehead prop George Bower holds off the challenge of Xavier Numia, and halfback Kyle Preston confirms his place as the No 2 to Roigard.

“After all the build-up and anticipation, our whole touring squad is excited to get this first test under way,” Rennie said.

“We have selected a balanced mix of big match, experienced players and younger players who have earned the right to play in this first test.

“The first three franchise games have exposed our newer players to the way South African teams play and have been fantastic in helping us build combinations and develop the game we want to play.

“We know the test series will be a huge step up. We’re well aware of what the Springboks will bring to the contest and the pressure that will come to bear.

“They are No 1 in the world, playing at their spiritual home in front of their passionate fans, so we will have to be at our very best.”



All Blacks

To play Springboks

Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan, Quinn Tupaea, Jordie Barrett, Josh Moorby, Ruben Love, Cam Roigard, Ardie Savea (captain), Luke Jacobson, Tupou Vaa’i, Fabian Holland, Josh Lord, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Asafo Aumua, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Anton Segner, Peter Lakai, Kyle Preston, Anton Lienert-Brown, Leroy Carter.