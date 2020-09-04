Scott Manson. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The Otago Spirit has had to wait a little longer than initially planned to get on the field.

It was supposed to have its first pre-season game two weeks ago — then the Covid-19 alert levels rose again.

The Farah Palmer Cup start date was pushed back, so the team pushed back its pre-season game too.

Today it will finally get to play, against Canterbury in Timaru at 12.30pm. And a week out from its first competition game, against Hawke’s Bay next Sunday at Forsyth Barr Stadium, there is plenty to play for.

Alongside getting to test what it has been practising, it will act as a final trial for some players.

"I think the big thing is there’s a couple of selections to just nail," coach Scott Manson said.

"A couple of spots that people need to put their hand up for and say ‘pick me’.

"There’s a couple we’re not 100% sure."

Manson said the Canterbury match was about the Spirit "just playing the way we want to play".

"We’ve learnt a few new things over the last few months — just making sure we can put it into practice and not just do it on the training field."

It had been a month since club rugby finished and Manson said the players were looking forward to getting back on the field.

Training had been going well and the side’s younger players were impressing.

He said the Spirit had learnt some new things and had run against the co-ed first XV team — which he is also involved in coaching — to get some live game practice.

The delayed start had also given the side time to recover from a handful of niggles.

Only two key injuries lingered.

Captain Tegan Hollows was awaiting the results of a shoulder scan, while Libby Napier has a fractured bone in her face and will miss the season.

Greer Muir also had a knee injury, although had not been selected due to that.

Canterbury will act as ideal preparation for the season, having won the past three premiership titles.

It headlines the south division, in the adapted format which splits the competition into north and south.