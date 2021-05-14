First XV rugby: The teams at a glance

Southland Boys' faced John McGlashan earlier this week. Photo: PETER MCINTOSH

Otago Boys’

Coach: Regan Turoa

2020: Champion

Key players: No 8 Semisi Tupou Taeiloa, first five-eighth Finn Hurley, openside Ronan Dynes

Oil: Many of the key players have left so the side has a fresh look. There is plenty of talent and confidence though.

King’s

Coach: Niall Gregg

2020: Runner-up

Key players: Props Mahonri Auva’a and Steve Salalea, first five-eighth Ben Paku

Oil: King’s has some big bruisers up front but insists it will not be playing 10-man rugby. Also very determined to go one better.

Southland Boys’

Coach: Jason Dermody

2020: Third

Key players: Flanker Aaron Withy, hooker Jack Taylor, first five-eighth Kaea Nikora-Balloch.

Oil: Impressive pre-season wins over King’s College and Christchurch Boys’ High School. Hard-working forward pack. About a dozen players have returned.

Dunstan

Coach: Reon Smith

2020: Fourth

Key players: Hooker Ben Johnston, No 8 Joshua Scobie, first five-eighth Samuel Waitoa.

Oil: Earned promotion to the Premiership last year. Size could be an issue this season but will play with plenty of heart.

John McGlashan College

Coach: Aaron Mauger

2020: Fifth

Key players: Lock Harrison Morton, midfielder Josh Whaanga, loose forward Thomas Larrivee

Oil: Two-thirds of the squad is made up of year 12 boys. Started poorly last year but well coached and should feature at the business end.

St Kevin’s

Coach: Justin Fowler

2020: Sixth

Key players: Loose forwards Anthony Docherty and Ben Kay, midfield back Asesela Ravuvu

Oil: About half the side back from last year, busy pre-season with five games, aiming to stay in the top six.

Otago Boys’ 2nds

Coach: Mark Pledger

2020: Seventh

Key players: Fullback Hamish Faulks, halfback Jake Fowler, loose forward Jordan Dale

Oil: Up to 10 15-year-olds in the team and one or two of the leading players may end up in first XV. The aim is to win the bottom six and go from there.

Mt Aspiring College

Coach: Hamish Crosbie

2020: Eighth

Key players: Utility forward Harry Gillespie, midfielder Lachy Moore

Oil: About seven players back from last year, not big but plenty of heart. Wanting to stay in the middle four at least.

Wakatipu

Coach: Lee Hart

2020: Ninth

Key players: No 8 Ben Barke, winger Will Cooper, midfielder Tyler Harris.

Oil: Squad includes half a dozen year-11s, so rebuilding for 2022. The aim is to be competitive in the middle four.

South Otago

Coach: Craig Shanks and Clark Stephens

2020: 10th

Key players: Hooker Lachlan Roy, first five-eighth Ben Smart

Oil: Improved last year and looking to continue that momentum. Not the biggest, but young and raw talent coming through

Waitaki Boys'

Coach: Mark Wilson

2020: 11th

Key players: Openside Lockie Mavor, No 8 Lotu Latavao, fullback Siua Fonua.

Oil: Disappointing campaign in 2020 but, with a little collective effort and more continuity around the game plan, Waitaki hopes to claw its way up the standings.

Combined Schools

Coach: Ryan Rosevear

2020: Last

Key Players: No 8 Lachlan Nicholl, centre Thomas Andrews, openside Ollie Sinclair

Oil: It was a struggle last season. It will probably be a struggle again this year. But the team will play with width and look to catch out some of the bigger sides.