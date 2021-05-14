Friday, 14 May 2021

First XV rugby: The teams at a glance

    1. Sport
    2. Rugby

    Southland Boys' faced John McGlashan earlier this week. Photo: PETER MCINTOSH
    The Otago Premier Schools rugby competition begins tomorrow. The Otago Daily Times looks at how each school is shaping up.

    Otago Boys’
    Coach: Regan Turoa
    2020: Champion
    Key players: No 8 Semisi Tupou Taeiloa, first five-eighth Finn Hurley, openside Ronan Dynes
    Oil: Many of the key players have left so the side has a fresh look. There is plenty of talent and confidence though.

    King’s
    Coach: Niall Gregg
    2020: Runner-up
    Key players: Props Mahonri Auva’a and Steve Salalea, first five-eighth Ben Paku
    Oil: King’s has some big bruisers up front but insists it will not be playing 10-man rugby. Also very determined to go one better.

    Southland Boys’
    Coach: Jason Dermody
    2020: Third
    Key players: Flanker Aaron Withy, hooker Jack Taylor, first five-eighth Kaea Nikora-Balloch.
    Oil: Impressive pre-season wins over King’s College and Christchurch Boys’ High School. Hard-working forward pack. About a dozen players have returned.

    Dunstan
    Coach: Reon Smith
    2020: Fourth
    Key players: Hooker Ben Johnston, No 8 Joshua Scobie, first five-eighth Samuel Waitoa.
    Oil: Earned promotion to the Premiership last year. Size could be an issue this season but will play with plenty of heart.

    John McGlashan College
    Coach: Aaron Mauger
    2020: Fifth
    Key players: Lock Harrison Morton, midfielder Josh Whaanga, loose forward Thomas Larrivee
    Oil: Two-thirds of the squad is made up of year 12 boys. Started poorly last year but well coached and should feature at the business end.

    St Kevin’s
    Coach: Justin Fowler
    2020: Sixth
    Key players: Loose forwards Anthony Docherty and Ben Kay, midfield back Asesela Ravuvu
    Oil: About half the side back from last year, busy pre-season with five games, aiming to stay in the top six.

    Otago Boys’ 2nds
    Coach: Mark Pledger
    2020: Seventh
    Key players: Fullback Hamish Faulks, halfback Jake Fowler, loose forward Jordan Dale
    Oil: Up to 10 15-year-olds in the team and one or two of the leading players may end up in first XV. The aim is to win the bottom six and go from there.

    Mt Aspiring College
    Coach: Hamish Crosbie
    2020: Eighth
    Key players: Utility forward Harry Gillespie, midfielder Lachy Moore
    Oil: About seven players back from last year, not big but plenty of heart. Wanting to stay in the middle four at least.

    Wakatipu
    Coach: Lee Hart
    2020: Ninth
    Key players: No 8 Ben Barke, winger Will Cooper, midfielder Tyler Harris.
    Oil: Squad includes half a dozen year-11s, so rebuilding for 2022. The aim is to be competitive in the middle four.

    South Otago
    Coach: Craig Shanks and Clark Stephens
    2020: 10th
    Key players: Hooker Lachlan Roy, first five-eighth Ben Smart
    Oil: Improved last year and looking to continue that momentum. Not the biggest, but young and raw talent coming through

    Waitaki Boys'
    Coach: Mark Wilson
    2020: 11th
    Key players: Openside Lockie Mavor, No 8 Lotu Latavao, fullback Siua Fonua.
    Oil: Disappointing campaign in 2020 but, with a little collective effort and more continuity around the game plan, Waitaki hopes to claw its way up the standings.

    Combined Schools
    Coach: Ryan Rosevear
    2020: Last
    Key Players: No 8 Lachlan Nicholl, centre Thomas Andrews, openside Ollie Sinclair
    Oil: It was a struggle last season. It will probably be a struggle again this year. But the team will play with width and look to catch out some of the bigger sides.

