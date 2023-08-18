Frizell suffers hamstring injury ahead of flight to World Cup

Shannon Frizell has suffered a hamstring injury ahead of the All Blacks' flight to Europe for the Rugby World Cup. Photo: Getty Images

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has revealed first-choice flanker Shannon Frizell is likely to miss the World Cup opener against France, adding to the injury concerns within the squad.

Foster said Frizell tweaked his hamstring two days ago during a speed session and is on a similar return timeframe as injured lock Brodie Retallick.

According to Foster, Retallick was "progressing really well" after suffering a knee injury in Dunedin but was likely to be out of the All Blacks’ World Cup opener against France on September 9, meaning the All Blacks will likely go into that crucial clash without their first-choice lock and No 6.

"Brodie is progressing really well, and we’ll assess more next week," said Foster. "He’s out of the South Africa game [at Twickenham on August 26] and likely to be out of the French game.

"And we’ve got Shannon Frizell who tweaked his hamstring two days ago doing a speed session. Again that’s probably a similar time-frame, so that’s a bit niggly for us."

Speaking at Auckland International Airport before the team travelled to England for their final World Cup warm-up against the Springboks next weekend, Foster said he was "very happy" and living by a "boring message".

"This is my third World Cup so I know there’s always little surprises around the corner and you’ve just got to make sure that we stay grounded, stay in the moment and deal with each opponent as [they] come along. It’s a boring message but it’s the truth.

"I do know how hard it is to win World Cups away from home because it’s something we’ve only done once and we’re pretty determined to change that."

He thanked the New Zealand public for their support and said the time the 33-man squad spent in Napier recently was "special".

"It had a big impact on this team - kept us grounded and grateful."

Pressed about Wallabies coach Eddie Jones’ infamous press conference with media at Sydney International Airport yesterday where he told them to "uppercut themselves", Foster said he hadn’t seen it.

"I can’t comment on what I made of it but he’s probably achieved what he wanted to achieve ... have you guys [the media] talk about it."

On the topic of Owen Farrell and George Moala, who both received red cards recently, the latter banned for 10 weeks and the former for none, though subject to an appeal from World Rugby, Foster said he tries not to get involved in judiciary matters.

"We all get inflamed about the judiciary processes at the end of the day.

"We understand that the only way we can control that process is by making sure we get our techniques right, so that’s what we’ve been working on.

"You don’t ever want to leave your destiny in the hands of the judiciary."

Speaking to the Herald before flying out, Retallick said his troublesome knee was improving ahead of his third World Cup.

"II’ve had a couple of pretty quiet weeks with the knee but starting to come right. Looking forward to what’s to come."

Retallick said he had seen a few shorts of Jones’ tirade of abuse towards Australian media and had a bit of a laugh.

"I don’t know what he’s up to but I had a bit of a laugh anyway."