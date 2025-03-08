Fijian Drua stun previously unbeaten Chiefs

Elia Canakaivata of Fijian Drua runs the ball during the round four Super Rugby Pacific match between Fijian Drua and the Chiefs at Churchill Park in Lautoka, Fiji. Photo: Getty Images

A second-half rally has propelled Fijian Drua to an upset 28-24 win over the Chiefs at Lautoka, ending the visitors' unbeaten start to the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Trailing 12-6 at halftime, the home side snatched the lead with a try to No.8 Meli Derenalagi, but relinquished it moments later, when All Blacks midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown responded for the Chiefs.

Back-to-back tries to fullback Vuate Karawalevu and winger Ponipate Loganimasi provided the winning edge for the Drua.

Loganimasi's effort was spectacular, as he gathered a kick inside his own half, spun through a tackle and kicked ahead, before winning the chase for the touchdown.

The Drua kept their opponents pinned inside their own 22 for much of the final minutes, but the Chiefs eventually salvaged a bonus point, with a converted try to captain Tupou Vaa'i after the final siren.

"We knew it would be tough coming here to play the Drua," reflected Vaa'i. "We lost our way after halftime, but I'm sure we will regroup and focus ahead."

While the Chiefs had started their campaign with three wins, the Drua had suffered three heartbreaking losses, conceding leads in the final moments of each contest.

"We could have won three games," said captain Frank Lomani. "I think it's about time we owe our fans, our supporters who came out today a win and we did the job today."

Churchill Park has become a graveyard for visiting teams, with the Drua winning seven consecutive games at the venue, many in wet and humid conditions.

The result leaves Queensland Reds as the only unbeaten side this season - they had a first-round bye and face the Crusaders in Christchurch on Sunday.

The Chiefs played without injured All Blacks first-five Damian McKenzie, but now return to Hamilton to face the Blues next Saturday, while the Drua visit the ACT Brumbies on Friday.