A game of two halves (no, actually)

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Timoci Tavatavanawai of Moana Pasifika dives over to score during the round seven Super Rugby Pacific match between his side and the Crusaders at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch last night.

Moana Pasifika played a strong first half to outscore the Crusaders three tries to two and lead 21-17 going into the break, but fell away in an ultimately scoreless second period, eventually losing 38-21 to the home side.