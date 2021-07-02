Giving back to the game

Tim Guthrie

Tim Guthrie was named referee of the week last month.

OK, so it is not up there with an Oscar or the Nobel Prize.

But it is a jolly good effort from someone who only picked up the whistle to help out.

The Otago Rugby Football Union issued a call to arms last month. It was desperately short of referees and Guthrie was one of the many volunteers who came forward.

This story is for all of them but Guthrie gets a special mention because he already gives so much time to the game.

The 40-year-old is in his sixth year as president of the Taieri junior club.

He could have comfortably taken a pass but elected to do a bit more.

Why? Well, for several reasons.

He finally decided to hang up the boots this season after picking up a couple of injuries three weeks apart.

That freed up some time and he had always had an interest in refereeing. Plus he wanted to help out.

"Because I’ve been playing and understood the rules reasonably well, it was a reasonably easy transition for me.

"In a way, it was a little bit like riding a bike," he said

He refereed his first senior game two weeks ago and it went well.

His son plays rugby so he does some coaching as well and he also referees juniors games.

Last weekend, he refereed three games — at 9am, 10am and 1.15am.

"That is probably not the norm but that was my choice. It was just the way it worked out."

He certainly earned his lunch that day.

Guthrie would encourage anyone to give it a go. He has found it rewarding and it was nice "to give back to the game" and be a good role model for your children.