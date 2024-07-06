Great Scotts: Pair plotting to pluck English rose

Scott Barrett and Scott Robertson will be hoping their tenures as All Blacks captain and coach respectively start on a winning note tonight when their team takes on the English at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY/GETTY IMAGES

Great Scotts - they are here.

And, really, there could not be a more appropriate setting than the Edinburgh of the South for Scott Robertson and Scott Barrett to lead the All Blacks into a bold new era.

The new coach and the new captain might hail from Crusaders country but they have the whole nation behind them as the All Blacks host England in the first test at Forsyth Barr Stadium tonight.

"Test week" is something of a dusty concept now visiting teams tend to delay their arrival - the English did not come to Dunedin until Thursday night, and neither side has trained in public - and it might be a stretch to say the city has been buzzing with rugby fever these past few days.

But the battle commences tonight.

The man known to all as Razor has learnt very quickly that stepping up from Crusaders coach to All Blacks boss brings with it a whole new level of scrutiny from armchair selectors.

"Instead of 500,000, there’s five million," Robertson said.

"It’s part of the responsibility of the role. There’s expectation that comes with it."

Robertson will have his extended family in Dunedin for support as he and the All Blacks begin a demanding year that includes 14 tests - nine on the road - in just 21 weeks.

Home might be Christchurch but he is not unhappy about his first test being south of the Waitaki.

"Dunedin, the bottom of the South, the bottom of the world, really, in regards to the rugby side of it.

"Enjoy it. Tap into it."

Known for promoting themes to motivate his teams over the course of Super Rugby seasons, Robertson has gone with "together we walk" for his first All Blacks season.

"And we walk with the people of the South this week."

The test is officially a sellout with a capacity crowd of nearly 30,000.

It will be the fourth time the All Blacks have played England in Dunedin. The second test is at Eden Park next weekend.

hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz