Another Highlander is heading to the Blues. Halfback Nic Shearer — whose move was signalled weeks ago — is joining the Blues after inking a deal for the 2027 Super Rugby season. Shearer joins Otago first five Cameron Millar who is also joining the Blues after playing 34 games for the Highlanders. The 23-year-old started the season in the Highlanders wider squad, but earned the starting No 9 jersey a couple of times this season and impressed. He reprsented New Zealand under-19 and under-20 and made his NPC debut for Canterbury before joining Southland. “I’m really excited to be joining the Blues for 2027,’’ Shearer said. “It’s a club with a great history and I can’t wait to get up to Auckland and get stuck in with the squad. “This is a huge opportunity for me. The Blues have a clear vision for how they want to play and I want to be part of that going forward.’’ Blues general manager (rugby) Murray Williams welcomed Shearer adding depth to their halfback stocks. “Nic’s shown real growth over the last couple of seasons and we think he’ll add genuine competition and depth at halfback,’’ Williams said. “We’re building depth across our spine for 2027, and Nic ticks a lot of boxes in his game management, kicking game and the way he directs a team around the park.”