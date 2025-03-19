Highlanders hotshots return for Reds clash

Finn Hurley, seen in action for the Highlanders against the Blues last month, is back in the team to take on the Reds this weekend. Photo: Getty

Talented midfielder Thomas Umaga-Jensen and rising star Finn Hurley return to the Highlanders’ backline for their home game against the Reds on Saturday.

There is also the first acknowledgement that the Highlanders cannot start their only two specialist locks in every game.

Fullback Hurley has not been sighted since his stunning two-try performance against the Blues in round two.

He was a late scratching from the Moana Pasifika game a week later with a quadriceps strain, and after the bye week he was still not quite right to play the Hurricanes.

It is still early in the young man’s Super Rugby career but there is justifiably plenty of excitement around his speed and game-breaking abilities.

Hurley’s return means Sam Gilbert moves to the bench, from where the Highlanders’ Mr Fixit will earn a 50th cap on Saturday afternoon.

The other tweak to the backline carries significance for a couple of reasons.

Umaga-Jensen slots in at second five to make his first appearance for the Highlanders since May 20, 2023.

The blockbusting midfielder has had a wretched run with injuries but he has got through a couple of games for the club’s development team, the Bravehearts, and it was only a matter of time before he was called up to bolster the backline.

It still might have been a difficult selection call for coach Jamie Joseph to make.

The Highlanders have had the form second five in the competition through the first five rounds in the form of Timoci Tavatavanawai, whose physicality and energy have been a revelation in the position.

Nevertheless, Tavatavanawai himself had talked about an eager return to his natural wing position, and having the captain alongside Hurley and intercept king Caleb Tangitau makes the Highlanders’ back three look particularly potent.

‘‘I think we could play Jim (Tavatavanawai) in the scrum if we had to,’’ Joseph smiled.

‘‘It’s more around getting Thomas back into the game. Different skillset, pretty experienced rugby player . . . we just want to get him into the game.’’

In the forwards, Soane Vikena regains the starting hooker’s jersey at the expense of Jack Taylor.

Sean Withy continues his season of rotation by moving from the openside flank to the blindside, meaning Veveni Lasaqa earns a third start in his first season with the Highlanders.

The most notable change is TK Howden moving from blindside to lock with star second-rower Fabian Holland getting a form of rest on the bench.

The Highlanders have started Holland and Mitch Dunshea in all four games this season, Holland playing 310 minutes and Dunshea 291, and they know they will need some support in the second row.

Howden, listed at 1.95m, has the energy and aerial skills to handle lock, and showed against the Hurricanes he is a more than useful lineout option.

‘‘It gives another player an opportunity, and it gives us a look at how TK can play lock at this level,’’ Joseph said.

‘‘He’s very good in the lineout and he’s a big worker. I think we’ll be fine.’’

The Reds are fresh off an impressive 35-15 win over the Waratahs, rebounding from their poor performance against the Crusaders.

‘‘They played slightly different against the Waratahs than they did against the Crusaders,’’ Joseph said.

‘‘Against the Crusaders, they ran the ball a lot. Against the Waratahs, they were more structured, clinical kicking game, put the Waratahs under pressure.

‘‘Not sure what we’re going to get but we’re prepared for both.’’

Highlanders:

Finn Hurley, Caleb Tangitau, Tanielu Tele’a, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Timoci Tavatavanawai (captain), Taine Robinson, Nathan Hastie, Nikora Broughton, Veveni Lasaqa, Sean Withy, Mitch Dunshea, TK Howden, Saula Ma’u, Soane Vikena, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Jack Taylor, Josh Bartlett, Sefo Kautai, Fabian Holland, Will Stodart, James Arscott, Ajay Faleafaga, Sam Gilbert.