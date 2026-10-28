Bay of Plenty prop Benet Kumeroa is the bolter in the Highlanders squad for 2027.

Kumeroa is the only unexpected addition to a fairly stable squad named by coach Jamie Joseph on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old tighthead is an intriguing prospect.

He was a New Zealand weightlifting representative who was a slow burner in rugby before playing 40 games for the Steamers and eight for the Chiefs.

Kumeroa, who has represented the Māori All Blacks and the All Blacks XV, joins a Highlanders propping group that will miss Jermaine Ainsley, who was returning south after two years overseas, for most of the season.

Ainsley suffered a shoulder injury during the NPC and is replaced in the Highlanders by Southland’s Jack Sexton.

New Highlanders who were previously announced are former Crusaders and Waratahs hooker Ioane Moananu, young lock Josh Tengblad, Otago lock-blindside Joseva Tamani, first fives Josh Jacomb, Patrick Pellegrini and Mika Muliaina, and former Moana Pasifika winger Tuna Tuitama.

All Blacks flanker Shannon Frizell is returning to the Highlanders after three years in Japan.

Dylan Pledger will be more than ready for his Super Rugby debut after missing his entire rookie season with injury, while Taranaki centre Meihana Grindlay graduates to a full contract after making a Highlanders cameo out of the wider training group.

Grindlay is one of just three listed midfielders, though Reesjan Pasitoa is comfortable at 12 and Jona Nareki is an option at 13.

Former Moana Pasifika winger Tuna Tuitama will make his Highlanders debut in 2027. Photo: NZ Rugby/action press

Up to 12 players — the Highlanders only named nine last year — will be named in the wider training group on Thursday.

It is, on paper, the strongest Highlanders squad in a few years, featuring both a seasoned core and young talent with a good amount of experience at Super Rugby level.

Frizell’s return, the recruitment of Jacomb and the presence (fingers crossed) of a healthy Fabian Holland, who missed the 2026 season after shoulder surgery, alongside All Blacks prop Ethan de Groot and second five Timoci Tavatavanawai will have Landers fans in buoyant mood.

Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph said the development and retention of the squad had created healthy competition across several positions.

“The important thing for us is we’re not starting again.

“A lot of these young guys have now had exposure to Super Rugby, we’ve been able to keep them together, and we’ve added some quality and experience around them. The challenge now is turning that into performance.

“It has been really pleasing to see players from our environment get opportunities at the next level.”

From having de Groot as their only All Black, the Highlanders now have a handful of players with experience at test level.

“Timoci has continued to grow as a player and leader, and Saula has worked incredibly hard for his opportunity.

“Getting Shannon back and having Fabian available again is important as well. It adds experience and quality to the group and creates more competition for places.”

Halfback was a good example of that competition with the exciting Pledger challenging incumbents Folau Fakatava and Adam Lennox.

“Folau has played at the highest level and we know what he can bring, while Dylan and Adam are young players who are continuing to develop and push hard for opportunities,” Joseph said.

“We don’t want players waiting for their turn. We want them putting pressure on each other and making selection difficult for us. That’s how the whole group gets better.”

The Highlanders will assemble on November 26. Their opening game of the 2027 Super Rugby Pacific season is against the Drua in Fiji on February 13.

Highlanders 2027 squad

Hookers: Henry Bell, Ioane Moananu, Jack Taylor.

Props: Jermaine Ainsley (injured), Josh Bartlett, Ethan de Groot, Benet Kumeroa, Saula Ma’u, Jack Sexton, Angus Ta’avao.

Locks: Mitch Dunshea, Fabian Holland, Tomas Lavanini, Josh Tengblad.

Loose forwards: Nikora Broughton, Lucas Casey, Shannon Frizell, TK Howden, Veveni Lasaqa, Joseva Tamani, Will Stodart, Sean Withy.

Halfbacks: Folau Fakatava, Adam Lennox, Dylan Pledger.

First fives: Josh Jacomb, Mika Muliaina, Reesjan Pasitoa, Patrick Pellegrini.

Midfielders: Meihana Grindlay, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Josh Whaanga.

Outside backs: Finn Hurley, Jona Nareki, Stanley Solomon, Caleb Tangitau, Tuna Tuitama, Xavier Tito-Harris, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.