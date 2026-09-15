Fiji, here they come.

The Highlanders face a challenging start to their 2027 Super Rugby Pacific season.

They have drawn the Drua away in the opening round — perhaps the toughest task of any of the teams in week one.

It will be a fourth visit to Fiji for the Highlanders.

They lost to the Chiefs in Suva in 2018, beat the Drua in Suva in 2022, and suffered a 24-14 loss to the Drua in Ba this year.

Another intriguing feature of the full Highlanders draw released today is the “TBC” listed beside two of their home games.

At least one of those games, against the Force on March 5 and the Waratahs on April 17, will be played at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

There will be interest in whether Invercargill or Queenstown is given the other fixture, or if the Highlanders have something more radical in the wings.

Just two of the Highlanders’ 16 games next year are on Friday nights. There are 11 Saturday games and three on Sundays, including the previously announced game against the Drua as part of Super Round in Christchurch.

A tough finish features a two-week Australian tour and a run of four games against New Zealand opposition.

“Launching our 2027 campaign in Fiji will be a challenge for us,” Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph said.

“The Drua have built a special home atmosphere, and the conditions at that time of the year will be very testing.

“With travel to the Brumbies in Canberra following soon after, it’s the kind of itinerary that can galvanise a team but will take careful planning to get the best out of our team early.”

The Highlanders usually get an early game against the Crusaders but will next year host their southern rivals in the final week of the regular season.

“Playing the Crusaders at home at the business end of the season is an exciting prospect and the timing of this game could make it even more special,” Highlanders chief executive Roger Clark said.

“It will be a great way to complete our schedule of regular season home games, and I am sure it will generate a lot of interest from our fans.”

The demise of Moana Pasifika has led to Super Rugby Pacific moving to 16 games (up from 14) and cutting bye weeks from two to one.

That will place more pressure than ever on squads due to attrition, and the presence of a Bledisloe Cup test in round 11 before a World Cup later in the year means fans can expect to see leading players missing games.

“Next year is going to be a tough competition,” Joseph said.

“One less team and only one bye, being a Rugby World Cup year as well . . . managing our player energy week to week will be crucial.

“We are working as a management team right now to come up with the best way to do that.”

Highlanders

2027 draw

Sat, Feb 13: v Drua, Fiji

Sat, Feb 20: v Blues, Dunedin

Sat, Feb 27: v Brumbies, Canberra

Fri, Mar 5: v Force, home TBC

Fri, Mar 12: v Crusaders, Chch

Sat, Mar 20: v Chiefs, Dunedin

Sat, Mar 27: v Brumbies, Dunedin

Sun, Apr 4: v Drua, Chch

Sat, April 10: v Hurricanes, Wellington

Sat, April 17: v Waratahs, home TBC

Sat, May 1: v Reds, Brisbane

Sun, May 9: v Force, Perth

Sun, May 16: v Hurricanes, Dunedin

Sat, May 22: v Chiefs, Hamilton

Sat, May 29: v Blues, Auckland

Sat, Jun 5: v Crusaders, Dunedin