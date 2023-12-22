Highlanders coach excited about different approach

Sam Gilbert slogs away during the Highlanders’ multisport challenge to end their pre-Christmas training campaign yesterday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Will there be more than one revolution at the Highlanders next year?

They have already gone all-in on the youth revolution as a wave of young talent has rolled into the squad following the departures of a handful of veterans.

The next step could be some serious work done to shake up the way they play.

Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody is generally a cards-to-the-chest bloke but he has hinted at some radical(ish) changes to the way his team will approach the game.

"I think we’ll be playing quite differently to how we did last year," Dermody said.

"We will be as different as you can be on a rugby field, really.

"We’re excited by the changes we’ve made. The boys have picked things up pretty quickly and they seem quite excited by it as well, which is probably the most important thing."

That was understandably as far as Dermody wanted to go in revealing the plan for 2024.

Whether the Highlanders, lacking the depth and firepower of some of the other clubs in Super Rugby, can actually deliver consistent winning performances with any sort of new approach will be the question.

One thing is for sure — they will give it a crack.

The fresh faces in the squad had brought plenty of colour and excitement to Highlanders headquarters, Dermody said.

"They’ve had an awesome attitude to the preseason.

"It’s never easy, this block before Christmas, but we haven’t been able to question their effort or the energy they bring.

"Whether that’s because they’re young, or it’s some of the changes we’ve tried to make in the environment — it’s probably a bit of both."

Youth brings excitement but the Highlanders will also need their more grizzled squad members to lead the way.

Losing club talisman Aaron Smith, fellow All Black Shannon Frizell, first five Mitch Hunt and a handful of other veterans will mean the likes of Billy Harmon, Sam Gilbert and Hugh Renton need to set the standard.

Harmon — who recently became a father for the first time, to a daughter — captained the team this year but, interestingly, the Highlanders have not yet revealed who will be their leader in 2024.

"We’ve created a bigger group in the preseason to see who will jump out as leaders," Dermody said.

"There have been some guys who have done an awesome job. We’re probably not ready to name anyone just it, but they’re probably not names that would surprise you."

Dermody was keen to wait until new director of rugby Jamie Joseph — still technically on deck with Japan until February — was in his chair at the Highlanders before making public the identity of his permanent captain.

He highlighted the fact Harmon, an exceptional player and widely respected figure, had done a fine job as a leader during pre-Christmas training.

That block ended yesterday, and Dermody said it had been a productive few weeks.

"Obviously we’ve got a new coaching group with a new game plan, and we’ve managed to get plenty of time on the field with our players.

"I guess the benefit of having not so many All Blacks is that our whole squad has been together to get an understanding of how we want to play. It was important we did that nice and early.

"The boys have had an awesome attitude, and they’re in great shape as well."

The news is not so good for Josh Timu, the luckless Highlanders midfielder.

Timu has suffered yet another knee injury and will miss the first three or four rounds of the season.

Lock Will Tucker has had surgery on his troublesome toe and is aiming to return to action in April.

The Highlanders have confirmed their preseason games. They play Moana Pasifika in Queenstown (February 2), the Hurricanes in Dunedin (February 10) and the Crusaders in Methven (February 16)

hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz