Wales, Moana Pasifika players join Highlanders

Timoci Tavatavanawai. Photo: Getty Images

The Highlanders have made two more splashes in the transfer market as they seek to surround their golden generation of greenhorns with some solid experience.

Exciting Moana Pasifika winger Timoci Tavatavanawai and veteran Welsh first five Rhys Patchell will be joining the Highlanders next season.

Both will fill vital roles in a radically reshaped squad and are strong signs that the club, while lacking the resources of its New Zealand rivals, can still show some ambition in the transfer market.

Tavatavanawai (25) signs a two-year deal and instantly gives the Highlanders more power and pace in the outside backs.

Only Blues sensation Mark Telea beat more defenders than the Fijian winger in Super Rugby Pacific this season.

Tavatavanawai was playing club rugby in Dunedin, for the Southern Magpies, as recently as 2021 — when he actually trained with the Highlanders as injury cover — before his career exploded with Tasman, then Moana Pasifika.

His defection from Moana Pasifika is not wonderful news for fans of the struggling Auckland-based team, which recently replaced coach Aaron Mauger with Tana Umaga, but it is a massive boost for a Highlanders team that has struggled to generate much fizz out wide in recent times.

"It has been an incredible honour to represent my culture during my time with Moana Pasifika and I will always be grateful to the team that made my time there great," Tavatavanawai said in a statement.

"It’s an exciting time to be a part of the Highlanders franchise and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity."

Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody has a connection with the blockbusting winger from when they were both with Tasman.

"He has been an injury replacement for us in the past, so he knows the club too and we are looking forward to him showing his skillset under the roof," Dermody said.

"His ability to get a team that all-important forward momentum is second to none. His post-contact metres are excellent and he has the potential to be a real weapon on the edge for us."

Tavatavanawai, who packs 106kg into his 175cm frame, will join recent recruit Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens and the electric Jona Nareki in a potentially explosive back three.

There will also be interest in the progress of Argentine winger Martin Bogado, whose debut season was wrecked by injury, while Jonah Lowe will look to have more of an impact in his second season.

Rhys Patchell. Photo: Getty Images

It could mean Sam Gilbert, who had his best year for the Highlanders in an everyman role and as an ace goal-kicker, is given an opportunity to specialise in the midfield.

Patchell, meanwhile, will follow in the footsteps of Freddie Burns, the former English international who was with the Highlanders this season and, after an injury, showed his class in a strong finish to the team’s relatively disappointing campaign.

Patchell (30) has played 22 tests for Wales since making his debut against Japan in 2013.

He appeared in the 2019 World Cup but does not appear to be in coach Warren Gatland’s plans for this year’s tournament in France.

Patchell, a solid type at 193cm and 92kg who played 83 games for Cardiff Blues and 79 games for Scarlets (Llanelli) and can also cover fullback, appeared for the World XV against the Barbarians at Twickenham recently.

"I’m delighted to be joining the Highlanders for the upcoming Super Rugby season," the Welshman said.

"The opportunity to head to Dunedin was too good to turn down. Having watched Super Rugby from afar, I’m excited for the 2024 season to begin.

"I look forward to getting started and contributing as much as I can both on and off the field."

The Highlanders needed to find a third first five with a decent amount of experience after moving on from Mitch Hunt and Marty Banks.

Otago tyro Cameron Millar looked good in his brief time on the field in his debut season, and Ajay Faleafaga will be in his rookie year in 2024.

The signings of a bunch of youngsters plus the additions last week of Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens and former Crusaders forwards Mitch Dunshea and Tom Sanders mean the Highlanders are nearing a full squad.

They are still on the hunt for a third hooker and some more depth in the midfield.

