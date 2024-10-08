Holland one of five Otago forwards in All Blacks XV squad

Otago and Highlanders lock Fabian Holland has made another step on his path to All Blacks jersey. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand rugby’s most intriguing prospect is one of five Otago forwards named in the All Blacks XV for their two-game northern tour next month.

Otago and Highlanders lock Fabian Holland was selected in the 29-man squad for games against Georgia and Irish club Munster.

The giant Dutchman’s elevation to a black jersey of some sort was expected as soon as it was confirmed he was eligible to represent his adopted nation, and when he missed out on the top squad yesterday, a spot in the All Blacks XV seemed assured.

Holland, who turns 22 tomorrow, has been on the radar since moving to New Zealand at the age of 16 to pursue his rugby dreams.

Few would suggest New Zealand’s locking stocks are particularly deep right now, and it seems only a matter of time before Holland becomes the latest All Black from the Dunedin club.

It may even be on this tour, as a handful of players from the All Blacks XV will join the test squad for the opening game of their tour in Japan, and injuries on the top side’s gruelling tour are inevitable.

There were a bunch of Otago forwards recognised today.

The big developer is Oliver Haig, who only became a regular at Super Rugby level this year but was consistently excellent for the Highlanders and continued that form for Otago.

Fellow Otago loose forward Christian Lio-Willie, who played for the Crusaders in the first part of the year, will battle the outstanding but unwanted — by the All Blacks, for now — Hoskins Sotutu for the No 8 jersey in the All Blacks XV.

Two Otago props also made the squad.

George Bower will seek to use the All Blacks XV tour as a springboard back into the test squad, while hulking youngster Saula Ma’u earns recognition for his consistency this year.

Oliver Haig was also picked for the northern tour. Photo: Getty Images

Ten members of the squad have played test rugby — four of them (lock Josh Lord, halfbacks Finlay Christie and Noah Hotham, and first five Harry Plummer) this year.

Christie and Hotham will be in the spotlight as there is about to be a permanent vacancy in the All Blacks with veteran TJ Perenara heading for Japan at the end of the year.

Quinn Tupaea, whose All Black career was put on ice with a serious knee injury, and fellow Chiefs Emoni Narawa and Shaun Stevenson will all be highly motivated to perform to get back in the All Blacks.

Two Taranaki players, first five Josh Jacomb and winger Kini Naholo, earn call-ups after good form, but there is no place for their provincial team-mate, Highlanders fullback Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan will lead the All Blacks XV alongside assistants Cory Jane, Jamie Mackintosh and David Hill.

"This is a special moment for the players and their whanau to represent their country," McMillan said.

“Every player will be looking to put their best foot forward in what will be two intense matches up north, in front of passionate fans."

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson had earlier confirmed four to six All Blacks XV players would head to Japan with the All Blacks to help with their preparation.

The All Blacks XV play Munster in Limerick on November 3, and Georgia in Montpellier on November 11.

All Blacks XV squad

Props: George Bower, George Dyer, Saula Ma'u, Xavier Numia, Marcel Renata.

Hookers: Kurt Eklund, Brodie McAlister, Bradley Slater.

Locks: Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Fabian Holland, Josh Lord, Isaia Walker-Leawere.

Loose forwards: Oliver Haig, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Peter Lakai, Hoskins Sotutu, Christian Lio-Willie.

Halfbacks: Finlay Christie, Noah Hotham.

First fives: Josh Jacomb, Harry Plummer.

Midfielders: Riley Higgins, AJ Lam, Dallas McLeod, Quinn Tupaea.

Outside backs: Chay Fihaki, Emoni Narawa, Kini Naholo, Shaun Stevenson.