The Hurricanes have nabbed another Highlander.

Otago prop Rohan Wingham has inked a two-year deal with the Super Rugby Pacific champions.

The 23-year-old tighthead joins Otago blindside Oliver Haig, who last week announced he was heading north to play for the club as well.

They are key players for Otago, but were off contract with the Highlanders and were picked up by a better team.

Wingham joins the Hurricanes following three seasons with the Highlanders.

“I’m excited to be joining the Hurricanes in 2027,’’ he said in a statement.

“It’s a great opportunity to rub shoulders with some quality players and coaches, be part of a new environment, and to experience a new place.’’

Wingham grew up in Dunedin. He played for King’s High School and continued his development with the Highlanders under-20 side in 2021.

He also represented North Otago in the Heartland Championship in 2022 and made his debut for Otago in the NPC in 2023.

He made his Super Rugby debut for the Highlanders against the Hurricanes the following year.

Wingham is a pup in prop years, and shone in the first half of the NPC this season.

Hurricanes coach Clark Laidlaw said he was eager to add Wingham to a group that featured All Blacks quartet Xavier Numia, Tyrel Lomax, Pasilio Tosi and Siale Lauaki.

“Rohan’s a young prop, plays both sides of the scrum, and already has Super Rugby experience,” Laidlaw said.

“With our strong track record of producing quality props, we really feel like we can help develop him through our props who he can learn from and compete against, as well as through Jamie Mackintosh and his coaching.

“He’s a great addition to a strong area of the team. We look forward to him coming here and competing with those boys and putting his best foot forward during pre-season.”