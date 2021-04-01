Ioane magic needs to return to lift his season

Highlanders first five-eighth Josh Ioane. PHOTO PETER MCINTOSH

The season is not going to plan for Josh Ioane.

Ioane played 40 minutes for the All Blacks in 2019 and it looked all to be in front of him.

But since that magic half of play against Tonga in Hamilton, there has been a complete mixed bag from Ioane.

When he is firing, getting on the front foot and attacking the line, there is simply no better in this country.

But it has been a struggle for the talented 25-year-old at times.

Starting last season at second five-eighth was not a great move for Ioane. Nor is he being helped by incidents off the field.

In October last year he was dropped for one game when playing for Otago.

Ioane and team-mate Vilimoni Koroi were dropped by Otago during the Mitre 10 Cup season due to breaching team standards.

They were believed to have rolled up to training at the start of the week in less than 100% condition.

Now, Ioane is one of six players from the Highlanders who will miss the match against the Crusaders tomorrow night because of letting the team down and dropping standards. The incident was believed to be linked to a noise complaint at Ioane’s place of residence.

Highlanders coach Tony Brown said yesterday Ioane needed to be better.

‘‘Josh is an All Black. If he wants to get back into the All Blacks, he’s got to be better for sure,’’ Brown said.

Ioane trained with the All Blacks last year but never made a playing squad. Incidents like the one in October and the latest one will have been noticed by the All Blacks’ top brass.

With competition so hot for places in the All Blacks, a mistake or two off the field can tip the scales the wrong way for the offending player.

Ioane had a complete loss of form at the end of last season for Otago, having a couple of forgettable games as the blue and golds went off the rails at the business end of the season.

The first five-eighth and fullback, who comes from Auckland and has been in the South for more than six years, has to string together some strong games and find that attacking spark which makes him such a quality player on the field.

When he runs on to the ball, attacks the line and uses his acceleration, he looks to be one of the most naturally gifted players in the country.

There needs to be more of this. Put simply, Ioane needs to make noise on the field, not off it.