Koroi in action for Old Golds

Vilimoni Koroi

A familiar face will be wearing an unfamiliar jersey as he seeks to reignite his rugby career in places like Outram, Ashburton and Ruatoria.

Former Highlanders and Otago utility Vilimoni Koroi will make his North Otago debut in a preseason game against Otago Country at the West Taieri club.

He has signed a peppercorn contract with Otago and been loaned to the Old Golds for the Heartland Championship.

It could be seen as a step down for someone who has played Super Rugby and travelled the world on the sevens circuit but Koroi will find, like others before him, the Heartland competition is a worthy experience and a proven springboard to the next level.

Just 25, Koroi has faded quickly off the top-level scene but his speed and skill could be a massive boost for North Otago, who see the former Highlander as their leading No 10 option.

Another Dunedin-based player, Aleki Morris-Lome, has joined the Old Golds and will start at second five tonight.

Exciting halfback Tini Feke, powerful No 8 Junior Fakatoufifita and outstanding prop Meli Kolinisau are back after missing the game of three halves in Te Anau.

Coach Jason Forrest has put his faith in new leaders Welsh lock Rory Bartle and midfield back Jesse Bowring.

The Country side features young Alexandra halfback Ryan O’Neill, who starts after only being included in the Central Otago squad a few days before the Topp Cup at the weekend.

Preseason game

Outram, 7pm

North Otago: Lucas Ollion, Tua Ravula, Jesse Bowring, Aleki Morris-Lome, Mone Samate, Vilimoni Koroi, Tini Feke, Junior Fakatoufifita, Mat Duff, Petero Tuisiga, Rory Bartle (captain), Kasimila Vaihu, Meli Kolinisau, Hayden Tisdall, Kelepi Funaki. Reserves: Jake Greenslade, Jo Veiogo, Temesia Bolavucu, Josh Clark, Samuela Babiau, Tyron Davies, Matia Qiolevu, Osea Qamasea, Inoke Naufahu.



Otago Country: Doug Smith (co-captain), Jamie Napatu, Tyler Ford, Johnny Sargent, Clayton Buchanan, Dan Adam, Ryan O’Neill, Conor Lawson, Liam Turnbull, Max Pennell (co-captain), Josh Young, Damian Wilson, Ethan Hippolite, Josh Turnbull, Ben Millar. Reserves: Sam Weber, Dan Millar, Mike Philp, Bax Colley, Ben Scorgie, Mark McKenzie, Cole Berridge, Sylvester Reeves, Ryan Egerton.