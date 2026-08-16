New Zealand RugbySouthland first five Jimmy Taylor kicks a goal during the NPC game against Waikato in Invercargill on Sunday. Photo: NZ Rugby/Smartframe Paula Latu was born in Tonga and schooled in Gisborne, and he speaks fluent Spanish after spending two years on a church mission to El Salvador. But he is a legend in Southland now. That Jimmy Taylor youngster has also enhanced his reputation after an NPC thriller in Invercargill. Taylor, in his first year out of school, kicked a sideline conversion to seal a wild 32-31 win over Waikato on Sunday. A grim first half was followed by a thrilling second that featured two tries to veteran Stags tighthead prop Latu. Waikato led 31-25 with time up on the clock but the Stags counter-rucked to gain possession, won a penalty and kicked to the corner, and reserve hooker Aukusitino Salanoa burrowed over for the try. "Jimmy the Great” did the rest. Southland were out-played by Otago in week one and threw away a lead late in the game against Manawatū last weekend, but they gave their fans something to roar about with this thrilling finish. “That’s pretty special, especially to do it like that,” Stags captain Sean Withy told Sky Sport. “Our fans are the best in the country and I’m really glad we could get the win for them.” Taylor has been turning heads since kicking a long drop goal to lead Southland Boys’ to the national First XV title as a year 11 student in 2023. He was in tears after the winning kick against Waikato. “He’s a special kid, Jimmy,” Withy said. "He’s been making kicks like that since he was 15 and I had full confidence in him.” The first half was, to put it charitably, an affair of mixed quality. Both sides showed some enterprise — when they were not leaning on the dreaded box kick lottery — but did not at all back that up with basic skill. There were a bunch of knock-ons, a plethora of penalties and some inexplicable cross-kick options when just about any other tactic seemed preferable. At least there were a couple of delightful moments for neutral fans to enjoy. Waikato opened the scoring when first five Taha Kemara chipped, regathered and went on a gliding 30m run, followed a couple of phases later by an Austin Anderson try on the left. Stags fans might not have relished that but they burst into life when their gutsy men in maroon delivered an inspired goal-line defensive stand minutes later. More dour and erratic rugby followed before a Taylor penalty and a try from the unlikeliest of sources gave the Stags a halftime lead. Halfback Nic Shearer timed his pop pass perfectly and veteran lock Mitch Dunshea strolled through the gap for a popular try. If the first half was nigglingly boring, the second had bucketloads more entertainment. The lead changed five times before the thrilling finish. Waikato scored a 95m runaway try after an intercept, and while Latu rumbled over for his brace, and Taylor pulled off an astounding try-saving tackle, a late try to Oli Mathis appeared to have sealed it for the visitors. That would not have been dramatic enough. Enter the youngest Taylor boy for the first of no doubt many match-winning moments for his beloved Stags. NPC The scores Southland 32 Paula Latu 2, Mitch Dunshea, Aukusitino Salanoa tries; Jimmy Taylor 3 con, 2 pen Waikato 31 Austin Anderson, Waisake Salabiau, Sean Ralph, Jahrome Brown, Oli Mathis tries; Taha Kemara 3 con Halftime: Southland 8-5.