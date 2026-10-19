All Blacks wing Leroy Carter has been ruled out of the end-of-year tour, adding to a large list of players now unavailable.

The 27-year-old had surgery for the high ankle injury he sustained during the first Bledisloe Cup test in Auckland and won't be available for the Nations Championship Northern Series.

Carter was hurt while scoring a try in the big win at Eden Park after being dragged to the ground in a hip-drop tackle by Wallabies forward Rob Valetini.

The All Blacks suffered more injuries during last weekend's 43-21 second test win over the Wallabies in Sydney, with loose forward Shannon Frizell, centre Quinn Tupaea, wing Will Jordan and hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho all forced from the field.

Tupaea has concussion, while Frizell, Jordan and Tukei'aho have calf complaints.

The status of those four players remains unclear but at least six players will be unavailable for the end of year tour: captain Ardie Savea, loose forward Luke Jacobson, first-five Ruben Love, prop Ollie Norris, wing Caleb Clarke and Carter are all sidelined.

All Blacks coach Dave Rennie is set to name his squad for the Northern Tour after the NPC final which is on Labour Day.

The All Blacks play Scotland, Wales and England during the tour, with the first test against Scotland on November 8.

First-five Richie Mo'unga is also under an injury cloud with a calf problem and Rennie recently said the playmaker could be out of action for six to eight weeks, putting him in doubt for the Northern Tour.