Four people have been injured in a crash involving a vehicle from a Dunedin school.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report of the two-vehicle crash on Kaikorai Valley Rd about 9.20am on Tuesday.

The road was not blocked.

A police officer at the scene confirmed a vehicle from nearby Kaikorai Valley College was one of the two vehicles involved.

The crash happened outside the school.

Alcohol was not a factor.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said they responded with two ambulances and one operations manager.

Four patients were assessed and treated at the scene.

All were in either moderate or minor condition.

A spokesperson for Kaikorai Valley College said no students nor staff were injured in the crash.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz