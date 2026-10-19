Queenstown mountain guide and ski patroller Troy Forsyth has been named as the mountaineer killed in an avalanche on Mount Dixon.

Emergency services were called to the mountain's east face at 10am on Sunday morning, where the 28-year-old’s body was recovered a short time later.

Mount Dixon is in Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park in the Southern Alps.

Mr Forsyth was an avalanche snow safety officer and ski patroller at The Remarkables Ski Area in Queenstown.

He was with three other experienced ski mountaineers when the avalanche occurred near the summit of Mount Dixon while the party was skiing down the east face.

New Zealand Mountain Guides Association spokesperson Will Rowntree said Mr Forsyth was skiing with experienced friends when the avalanche happened.

“Troy was a deeply talented and respected practitioner within his field. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and colleagues,” Mr Rowntree, a friend and fellow Remarkables ski patroller, said in a statement.

Mountain Safety Council chief Executive Mike Daisley said the tragedy was a sobering reminder of the risks in New Zealand’s high alpine environment.

“Troy was also an MSC-endorsed avalanche educator. The alpine community is a close-knit one, and Troy’s passing will be deeply felt by all those who knew him and shared his passion for the mountains,” he said.

“Ski mountaineering takes place in a complex and constantly changing environment. Avalanches are one of the hazards that can have devastating consequences, even for those with extensive experience and specialist knowledge.

“Experience, training and careful decision-making are fundamental to managing alpine risk, but they cannot eliminate it entirely.”

Mount Dixon, also known as Dixon Peak, is a prominent peak in Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park, within the Southern Alps.

Its steep alpine faces, glaciated terrain and high mountain environment present significant challenges for climbers and ski mountaineers, with highly changeable conditions and snow stability. — Allied Media